DALTON — The Warriors rebounded from a loss in the opening set to East Longmeadow to shut down the Spartans the rest of the way Thursday night at home.
Wahconah won the match 22-25, 25-8, 25-22 and 25-19.
McKenzie LaBier led the offensive attack with 11 kills, while Maddie Riechers added six more. Olivia Wehner shored up the defensive end with 20 digs and landed four aces as well.
Wahconah was ranked 41st in Division IV with the latest MIAA power rankings, however at 15-5 the Warriors await next week's state tournament seeding.
Smith Vocational 3, Taconic 2
NORTHAMPTON — Taconic wrapped its regular season with a road match against Smith Vocational that went the distance.
Playing without starter Nyashia Daniels and seeing Payton Ramella also sidelined due to injury, Taconic was shorthanded but hung with the Vikings.
Brenna McNeice was a big reason why, as she wracked up an impressive stat line of 23 assists, 17 digs, 12 kills and seven aces. Ciana Bennet had a big hand on the back line with 24 digs, while Ruby Robertson had 13 and Natalia Dos Santos and Alanna Petricca each had 11.
Naomi Tayi was the primary target with Daniels out, and she responded with 11 kills and a block. Rose Mahoney landed eight aces and Veronica Gangell four, while Nevaeh Williams had seven kills and five assists. Dos Santos added six kills.
Taconic was ranked 50th at the last MIAA power rankings release, with a 6-11 record.