HAVERHILL — The Warriors are going to rack up some miles this week on the old odometer.
Wahconah took a road trip north of Boston on Thursday and survived a five-set thriller against No. 31 Whittier Tech with a 3-2 win. The No. 34 Warriors will now travel No. 2 Lynnfield on Saturday, another 2-hour, 40-minute journey for the Round of 32 match.
Wahconah eliminated Whittier 25-15, 16-25, 25-16, 16-25 and 16-14. The Warriors were behind 14-10 in the final set, before Jennah Bird got her hands on the ball at the service line and dealt sixth unanswered points, with Sasha Fyfe landing the game-winning kill.
Fyfe had four kills, 13 digs and a pair of aces. Olivia Wehner had six aces and 16 digs, while McKenzie LaBier dropped in seven kills and had three blocks.
Lee 3, Fellowship Christian 0
LEE — The Wildcats kept up their streak of postseason sweeps. Western Mass. champion Lee has now won 12 consecutive sets, extending the run into the MIAA Division V state tournament on Thursday.
No. 4 Lee sent away No. 29 Fellowship 25-14, 25-11 and 25-5. Senior Lizzy Brown kept right on rolling with 18 kills and four aces. Kyle Joyce had four aces as well and added six kills. Mya Andre chipped in another six kills, while Makayla Schuerer was on point with her sets, racking up 28 assists.
Lee will host No. 13 Millis in the Round of 16 on a to-be-determined date and time.