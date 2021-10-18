DALTON — For the second night in a row, the Wahconah volleyball team played a five-set match. And for the third time in three days, Wahconah came out on top.
The Warriors returned to their new home gym for a 3-2 win over Lenox on Saturday, putting away the Millionaires 15-8 in the final set.
That may have come as some surprise, after Lenox allowed Wahconah just 15 points in the fourth set, taking it 25-15 for the visitors to even up the night at two games a piece.
Ultimately, Wahconah won the night 25-22, 30-32, 26-24, 15-25, 15-8.
"The first three sets went back and forth with two extra-points sets including the marathon second set," wrote Wahconah coach Dave Lussier in an email. "Each team had multiple set-point opportunities. Lenox finally closed it out 32-30.
"Wahconah got the better in the third, winning 26-24 in another nail-biter."
Lussier noted the strong service play of Olivia Wehner helped the team build out an 8-0 lead in the fifth set, which was insurmountable for the Millionaires.
Wahconah improved to 12-3 on the year, getting 32 digs and six aces from Wehner, 11 assists and seven digs from Jennah Bird and 16 digs to go with three kills and two aces by Hannah Friedman.
Wahconah 3, Athol 2
ATHOL — McKenzie LaBier had 13 kills and Sasha Fyfe connected on 22 digs as Wahconah improved to 11-3 in a five-set win over Athol.
The Warriors trailed 2-0 before winning the final three sets. The set scores were 18-25, 23-25, 25-11, 25-16, 15-7.
Jennah Bird assisted on 14 points and added seven digs.
Mount Greylock 3, Sabis 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties held Sabis to just five points in the second set in a strong showing for the home team.
Celina Savage put together seven kills, six aces and two blocks in Mount Greylock's 25-18, 25-5, 25-19 win.
Maddie MacHaffie knocked six kills and four aces, Jackie Brannan added five kills.
Takiera Darrow played Libero and had 19 digs for the Mounties.
Mount Greylock makes the voyage to Easthampton on Monday.
Chicopee Comp 3, Pittsfield 1
PITTSFIELD — Chicopee Comp soured senior night for the Generals on Friday.
Pittsfield edged out the first set in extra points but Chicopee Comp controlled the rest of the match, winning 24-26, 25-17, 25-16, 25-12.
Senior captain Maggie Burke closed the night with 19 assists and six digs. Jess Lamoureaux added eight digs, six kills and four aces.
Brigette Marcil set a new career-high with 32 digs. Malaysia Jackson had six digs and Jordynn Bazinet closed with two digs and two kills.
The Generals play at Agawam on Monday.