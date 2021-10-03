rachel wendling digs

Lee libero Rachel Wendling, pictured here, had 18 digs against Greylock on Friday. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Wildcats (9-1) ended a strong week with a sweep of the Mounties on Friday night. 

Lee took the match 25-20, 25-22, 25-19. Makayla Schuerer had the offense rolling with 23 assists and seven digs. 

Rachel Wendling helped the visitors with 18 digs and four aces. Lizzy Brown did a little of everything with 13 kills and 10 digs. 

Takiera Darrow finished with 14 digs and 10 kills for Mount Greylock (8-1). Charlotte Coody was every Mountie's best friend with 30 assists to go with three blocks. 

Celina Savage added another five kills for the home team. 