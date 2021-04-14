GREAT BARRINGTON — The Lee volleyball team is back on track after falling to Wahconah in five sets on Monday.
The Wildcats took care of business with a tight 26-24, 25-16, 25-22 win over the Spartans on Wednesday night.
Two sets were decided by three points or less and Lizzy Brown, 12 digs and nine kills, helped Lee escape with the win.
Kylie Joyce and Katelyn Clark also had strong outings for the Wildcats. Joyce bashed 11 kills and Clark connected on 14 digs.
Monument's Cate Consolati tallied 12 digs and two kills, helping the Spartans remain in striking distance. Brianna Ayala guided the offense with 14 assists and two aces.
Marley Zorn added six kills and three digs to the Spartan stat sheet.