DALTON — Wahconah High School baseball coach Ernie Wellington has watched his son Xavier, and all his friends, play baseball since the ball had to be perched on a tee.
Monday marked Senior Day for Xavier Wellington and his seven classmates, and if it happens to be the last time the 2021 Warriors take the field at Pine Grove Park, they certainly left on a high note.
Wahconah, in a well-rounded effort, closed the regular season with two straight wins after defeating Lee 11-1.
“It was a huge day for me and the kids,” Ernie Wellington said. “ I’ve been watching him and his friends sine they were five years old, it is a big moment for all of us.”
The Warriors saw contributions throughout the lineup and scored at least two runs in four of the game’s five innings. It was a pair of Owens that put a dent on the scoreboard in the second inning with Wahconah leading 2-1.
Owen Alfonso, who was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, crushed a triple to plate Dan Wilson. Three batters later, with a runner on first, Owen Salvatore launched a moon shot to deep center field and while there is no fence at Pine Grove, the ball carried far enough for Salvatore to clear the diamond and safely cross on the two-run dinger.
The Warriors pumped out run support for senior Quinn Gallagher, who got the nod on the hill.
Colin Durkin singled in the top of the first and worked his way around the bases, giving Lee a 1-0 lead, but that is all Gallagher gave up on the day.
Wahconah’s veteran arm struck out five batters and allowed just three hits, keeping the Wildcats off-balance with a devastating curveball.
“When the curveball is working it is harder to adjust to the fastball,” Gallagher said. “The more I throw the curve, the more I can work in the fastball.”
Despite the senior’s strong stuff on the mound, Wahconah’s defense was just as impressive. Dylan Boomsma crushed a ball to deep left, giving Lee two on with two outs in the top of the third inning.
In the next at-bat, Dan Wilson jumped in front of the ball at third base, knocking it down and firing to first, retiring the side before the Wildcats could cut into Wahconah’s lead. On the other side of the diamond, Colby Kirchner grabbed everything that came his way at first base, scooping balls out of the dirt to record some tough outs.
“It has taken us half a season to get here, but they’re finally playing ball,” Ernie Wellington said of his team. “We couldn’t put a game together in the first half of the season. Now they’re clicking as a team and we’re making the plays we need to.”
Gallagher brought home two runs on a single in the bottom of the third and Scott Duma was 1 for 2 with two runs batted in out of the No. 9 hole.
The Wildcats have one more game to right the ship before the Western Massachusetts tournament, as they play at Lenox today. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, Wahconah’s regular season is in the books. The Warriors ended the spring by winning three of the last four games. The loss was a one-run game against Monument Mountain on June 10.
The tournament matchups are announced later this week and there is no guarantee that the Warriors will play another home game this season. If that is the case, there is one aspect of Tuesday’s game that stands above the rest for Gallagher.
“Just winning with my buddies,” Gallagher said. “I am so happy to be playing with these seniors, we’re all so close and I love them.
“We’re rolling right now and ready for the playoffs.”
———
Lee 100 00 — 1 3 4
Wahconah 234 02 — 11 9 2
Redstone (2 1/3), Kelly (1 2/3) and Boomsma. Gallagher and Wellington. W — Gallagher. L — Redstone. 2B — L 1 (Boomsma) W 1 (Bernardo). 3B — W 2 (Duma, Alfonso). HR — W 1 (Salvatore).