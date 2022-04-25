DALTON — In every team sport, defense wins games. Just ask Wahconah coach Ernie Wellington.
A fourth-inning double play that concluded with Easthampton's Matt Damon being thrown out at home by center fielder Owen Salvatore helped nip a potential rally in the bud and helped the Warriors hang on for a 4-2 win Monday afternoon at Pine Grove Park.
"A couple of games we got beat in, I felt like we could have won," Wellington said. "This is the first time our team came out and played baseball like they should. Usually, we're walking out with four, five or six errors. They played pretty tight defense today.
"Our bats are usually consistent anyway, and I thought they were good. I was super proud of these kids today."
Wahconah scored three runs on three hits in the second inning, with Braedyn Melle's two-run single the big hit. Melle was 2 for 3 with a double. The Warriors added an unearned run in the fifth on two walks and an error.
But with Wahconah up 3-1 back in the top of the fifth, the Eagles' Damon reached on an error to lead off the fourth inning. Wahconah starter Charlie Wendell then walked Topher Reardon on four pitches and made old Dalton baseball fans smile when a Wendell walked a Reardon, as in Turk and Jeff.
Easthampton's Michael Thompson worked a walk to load th-e bases and there were still no outs. Eagles pitcher Winter Roske hit the first pitch he saw to center field. Salvatore settled under and made the catch. Easthampton coach Ed Zuchowski sent the runner from third, Salvatore threw home and his throw was in time for catcher Matt Kinzer to settle in and make the tag on Damon to complete the huge double play.
"Honestly, I was waiting for that one for a long time," Salvatore said. "It's like something you like dream about. I had the opportunity and I just capitalized on it."
The ball traveled farther than Damon had to run, but it beat the Easthampton baserunner to the plate.
"For sure," said Salvatore, when asked if he thought he had made a double-play inducing throw. "As soon as it left my hand, I was like, he's out."
The Eagles were not, however, done with the inning as they still had two on and an extra-base hit with two outs could have tied the score. The first pitch from Wendell to Nick Lloyd got away from Kinzer. It didn't get far and Kinzer easily threw Reardon out at third for the final out of the inning.
The plays in the fourth were spectacular, but were all part of what was a frustrating day for the visitors from the Suburban East. They left 12 runners on base in the game, left runners on in scoring position in five of seven innings and had the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh but failed to score.
"Absolutely it was" frustrating, Zuchowski said. "We had a guy on second base in [almost] every inning and that's just a base hit away from scoring a run. That would have been a big difference in the game."
The visitors had one last really good scoring opportunity, and it came in the seventh.
Ethan Orsini, who relieved Wendell to open the sixth, gave up a leadoff single to Lloyd and walked Justin Colpack and Otis Follet to load the bases. That brought Wellington out of the Wahconah dugout to talk to his reliever.
"I just talked to him and told him, relax in the situation and just keep working," the Wahconah coach said. "He's been throwing great for us all year long. He's a kid who's got a ton of confidence. He doesn't worry about anything. I told him to keep fighting. Your defense has your back. Just keep fighting."
Nick Jolicoeur was the first batter after the conference, and he popped a 1-2 pitch behind the plate where Kinzer made the catch. Andrew Thompson was the next hitter, and he grounded in the hole between first and second. Wahconah first baseman Ben West made the backhanded grab and flipped to second baseman Scott Duma covering four the second out. Orsini notched his save by getting Damon to swing on a 2-2 pitch.
Wahconah's big inning was the second. Kinzer led off and reached second on an error by Lloyd at shortstop. After Ben West flied to left, Wendell singled to right. Owen Alfonso's double to right plated Kinzer and Melle followed with a bouncing ball over the mound and into center field, scoring two.
The Suburban West Warriors (3-3) will head to Suburban East foe Greenfield for a Friday crossover game.