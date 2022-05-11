DALTON — The strains of "Brick House" by The Commodores echoed around Pine Grove Park after the Wahconah baseball team notched its third straight win.
But after losing four before this current winning streak, maybe "Staying Alive" might just be a better selection.
The Warriors scored five runs in the fifth inning, most of the rally coming with two outs, and pitcher Ethan Orsini made it stand up in a 5-3 win over visiting Mount Greylock on Senior Day Wednesday afternoon.
"I'm super happy," Wahconah coach Ernie Wellington said. "This is a great win. That is a really tough team. Greylock is a really tough team. It was nice to get that 'W.' We needed it."
The Warriors improve to 6-7 and have four games left. In order to qualify for the MIAA Tournament, teams have to either be in the top 32 of the power rankings or finish .500 or better. The win gives the Warriors a bit of breathing room.
"We can't afford to lose," Wellington said. "We have to keep fighting."
And about "Brick House?"
"It's like, they played it one time and we all decided it was going to be our team song," said Wahconah catcher Matt Kinzer, who went 2 for 2, scored a run and drove in a run with an RBI triple in the fifth. He reached base all three times he came up.
"Lacrosse has a song. Football has a song," he said. "So we decided we needed a song."
The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the now 13-3 Mounties. Included in that streak was a 15-1 win over Wahconah back on April 30.
"We've got to make the plays," Greylock coach Rick Paris said. "When the ball is in the air, we have to catch the ball when it's in the air. It's part of baseball. We gave them too many outs and it came back to harm us."
Through four innings, Orsini and Greylock starter Chase Doyle were putting zeroes up on the board. Doyle did have to pitch out of jams in the second and the fourth innings. For his part, Orsini took a no-hitter into the fifth and lost it on Doyle's one-out double. That hit got the Mounties rolling, and they scored two unearned runs on two hits and two costly Wahconah errors.
Wahconah broke through when Ben West walked to lead off the home fifth and he came around to score on Scott Duma's double. Orsini followed that up with a game-tying double. He was, however, thrown out trying to get back to second on a dart from Greylock catcher Derek Paris.
Owen Salvatore struck out for the second out. Pat McLaughlin walked and came around to score when Greylock right fielder Landen Jamula could not bring in a fly ball by Kinzer. It was ruled a hit because Jamula did not touch it and Kinzer was on third with a triple. That made it 3-2.
The next batter, Drew Wendling, got a single behind the bag at second, scoring Kinzer. Wendling was 3 for 3 in the game. Pinch hitter Charlie Wendell walked and Wendling scored on Braeden Melle's base hit. Wahconah led 5-2 when West struck out to end the inning.
Orsini kept the Mounties off the scoreboard until the seventh. It was another unearned run as Jack Cangelosi scored from third base with the sacks full of Mounties and two outs. Jamula's grounder to Scott Duma was the third out, the Mounties left the bases loaded, and left with a loss.
"Every time I go to the mound, I go to strike the guy out," Orsini said. "That's just my mindset. I look at the guy and I want to strike him out. No passed balls, throw to the catcher."
And what did Orsini's catcher think of the performance?
"He was mainly throwing fastballs and mixing in a couple of off-speed [pitches]," Kinzer said. "His fastball, he could really locate it today. He was dealing. I could tell right from the first inning that he was going to have a good game."
Greylock has a game Friday at Ludlow, and the second-year Mountie coach said he's not too worried about the loss impacting the team's psyche.
"Sometimes it's good to get your butt kicked a little bit. That way you have a little more incentive knowing that, hey, anybody can beat you," Paris said. "It doesn't matter what happened the game before. It's good for them to know that."