DALTON — South Hadley had already won once on Wahconah's hardwood and the Warriors weren't ready to let the Tigers make it a habit.
Brody Calvert led the charge with 25 points as No. 3 Wahconah handled No. 6 South Hadley 64-43 in the first round of the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference Western Massachusetts Class B Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday night.
"I feel like the atmosphere was really good here and we came ready to play," senior Luke DiCicco said of Wahconah's playoff attitude.
The Warriors (14-5) entered action with a split in the season series against South Hadley (9-10) as each team won on the other's court. Additionally, each game was decided by seven points or less.
"We knew what we had to do," DiCicco said of facing the Tigers for the third time. "Those guys can shoot the ball so we had to chase them out on the perimeter."
Calvert was pounding the paint early, and six-straight points forced a timeout by South Hadley. From there, though, Chase Mathers took things into his own hands, spotting the Tigers a quick six points and a 9-8 advantage.
Mathers led the visitors with 16 points but Calvert quickly showcased how he averaged over 20 points per game through the season's first 18 games.
Wahconah trailed 18-17 midway through the second quarter before the junior picked off a pass and was sent to the line for two free throws. Calvert earned seven of his game-high 25 points at the line and six points from beyond the arc.
Ben Noyes ripped the ball free and found Calvert on the wing and by the time the ball hit the net, Wahconah led 26-18. All eyes were on Calvert as he scored 16 points in the first half, which gave Pat McLaughlin every chance he needed to get comfortable in the paint.
The sophomore scored six of his 13 points during a late burst in the second quarter, pulling the Warriors to an eight-point advantage at the half.
The Warriors dashed away with 16 points in the second and third quarters, compared to just 17 combined points for South Hadley. Noyes scored eight points and brought in 11 rebounds, Calvert added three rebounds and three assists and Lucas Pickard knocked down two 3-point shots in the second half and assisted on three buckets.
Monday's game counted toward the regular season in the eyes of the state tournament. The Warriors, however, have already entered playoff mode in pursuit of a Western Mass. title.
"Everyone was all pumped up," DiCicco said. "Even the fans, they've been here every game and it's been a huge help."
A return to the hardwood in Dalton isn't out of the picture as Wahconah is one of the four locations where the Western Mass. championships will be played.
With that in mind, Wahconah will hit the road for the Class B semifinals to play No. 2 Springfield International Charter School, which topped No. 7 Belchertown 73-37 on Monday night. The game is slated for Wednesday but a time was not available at press deadline.
———
SOUTH HADLEY (43)
Dawson 0-0-0, Nester 0-1-1, Fitzall 1-0-2, LaPorte, C. Quinn 3-7-14, Mathers 6-1-16, Mendoza 2-2-6, L. Quinn 0-0-0, Wykowski 1-2-4. Totals 13-12-43.
WAHCONAH (64)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 8-7-25, Pickard 3-0-8, DiCicco 2-0-4, Chapman 0-6-6, Melle 0-0-0, Noyes 3-2-8, McLaughlin 5-3-13, Wildrick 0-0-0. Totals 21-18-64.
South Hadley 12 9 8 14 —43
Wahconah 13 16 16 19 — 64
3-pointer field goals — SH 4 (Mathers 3, C. Quinn); W 4 (Calvert 2, Pickard 2)
Wahconah girls 67, Southwick 49
The Rams spooked the Warriors early, but Wahconah gathered itself and showcased why it earned the No. 1 seed in the Class B Western Mass. tournament.
Emma Belcher, Olivia Gamberoni and Olivia Mason each reached double-digit points in the win.
"I think that since we're young, we bring [playoff] energy out of each other — every game feels like a tournament game to us," Belcher said of the do-or-die mentality in the postseason.
Southwick (12-7) came out swinging and Maeve Turmel was the force behind each punch, scoring five-straight points and forcing Wahconah coach Liz Kay into an early timeout as the Warriors trailed 9-4 roughly three minutes into the game.
"We had to keep pushing and play our game," Belcher said of the message inside the huddle. "We couldn't let the score determine how everything was going to go."
Despite the slow start, Wahconah's vision was apparent on the opening tip-off. Ella Quinto won the tip before Gamberoni palmed the ball out of the air and found a cutting Belcher, giving Wahconah its first lead not 10 seconds into the game.
Southwick couldn't find a way to confuse Gamberoni as she assisted on five of Wahconah's six field goals in the first quarter. That number jumped to nine of the team's first 12 field goals by the end of the first half.
"It is awesome to have someone with a great sense of the court," Belcher said. "It's great to have someone who can find you no matter where you are."
Belcher closed with a game-high 20 points, Gamberoni scored 11 points, assisted on 16 buckets and sprinkled in three rebounds. With that in mind, it was Olivia Mason off the bench that helped Wahconah (15-4) shake Southwick.
Mason knocked down four-straight free throws to make it a one-point game before Gamberoni stole an inbounds pass and gave Wahconah a 10-9 advantage, a lead the Warriors did not lose for the remainder of the game.
A steal by Gamberoni turned into a dime to Belcher, giving Wahconah a 14-9 advantage. The one-two punch struck again, pushing the lead to 19-11.
The dust settled with Wahconah leading 21-13 at the end of the first quarter. Mason scored four more in the second quarter and finished with 17 points.
Eva Eberwein put the first real dent into the scoreboard with two treys in the frame, finishing with nine points on the night.
Speaking of the longball, Belcher buried Southwick with three 3-pointers and 11 points in the fourth quarter.
The Rams made it a six-point game, trailing 49-43 with six minutes left before back-to-back Belcher bombs.
Suddenly, Wahconah led 57-43 and all Belcher could do was smile as Southwick called a timeout to survey the damage.
"It's just that relief that everything is on the right track and we can calm down a little bit," Belcher said.
The afterburners did the trick as Wahconah outscored Southwick 20-10 in the quarter to close out the victory.
Wahconah isn't going anywhere as No. 4 Pittsfield will voyage to Dalton after a 15-point win over No. 5 Frontier on Monday.
The Generals and Warriors haven't met this year, but that will change at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.