AMHERST — Renaissance looked like it didn't know what hit it. That's how fast Wahconah started its 2021-22 campaign.
The Warriors had a 10-point lead before fans had settled into their seats at the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off for the afternoon tilt in Amherst on Saturday. When Brady Payson drilled a 3-pointer with a minute left in the first quarter, the lead was 14. Wahconah went on to demolish the Phoenix and open its season with a 61-36 victory.
Brody Calvert led the way with 24 points, while Pat McLaughlin had 12 at halftime, as that's around when this one was wrapped up with the Warriors leading 38-12. He got to 12 at the buzzer, sinking a half-court shot from the UMass logo to put a cherry on top of a dominant opening 16 minutes. McLaughlin scored off a Calvert feed following a Renaissance turnover to start the third quarter and that was the end of his night in the scorebook.
Wahconah employed a full-court press that coach Dustin Belcher said he had only started implementing a couple days prior.
"We haven't had a lot of time to work on it really. Just kind of threw it together, and it needs a few tweaks, but obviously pretty happy with how it looked today," he said.
The Warriors got a late start to their season with half of the roster being in football mode until after the state championship game on Dec. 1. Just 10 days after catching passes at Gillette Stadium, Luke DiCicco canned a 3-pointer at the Mullins Center to give Wahconah its first 20-point lead, 29-9, with 3:20 to go in the second quarter.
Calvert was the noticeable story, as Renaissance just couldn't keep up with the speedy guard. Off seemingly every Phoenix turnover — and there were a lot of them— Calvert would leak out behind the defense and be ready for an outlet pass or to fill the opposite lane for an easy layup. He made 10 baskets, six in transition and only needed to attempt a couple jumpshots. He scored a fastbreak layup with three minutes gone by in the second half to make it 46-14 and Renaissance called a timeout.
That stoppage did nothing to stop the Wahconah tidal wave. Jesse Chapman finished on a putback and Payson sent through an easy two off an inbounds pass and it was 50-21 at the end of three quarters.
"It was going to come down to effort and attitude today," said Belcher. "We haven't had a lot of practice time together, we're still learning about each other a little bit.
"I thought we shared the ball really well in the first half. Obviously Calvert had a great game, but other guys around him as well. Hopefully we can just keep getting better."
