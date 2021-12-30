NORTH ADAMS — It happened quickly. When Brody Calvert and the Wahconah defense are involved, that seems to be the M.O.
Drury went from an and-one basket by Tim Brazeau to draw within three with 6 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game, to trailing by 14 with still more than 4 minutes to play.
Wahconah, on the other hand, went from a muddy, low-scoring dog fight in the first half, to a 55-43 victory in hostile territory.
The Warriors exploded for 24 fourth-quarter points to pull away from the Blue Devils Thursday night. The win was Wahconah's fifth straight to start the season, while the loss snaps a four-game win streak for Drury.
The first 16 minutes were messy, and an 18-18 ballgame was illustration enough. And if it wasn't, after averaging 25.5 points per game over the season's first four contests, Calvert went to the locker room with three points to his name.
The junior guard finished with a game-high 17, netting seven in each of the final two quarters. Playing without 17 points per game in sidelined sophomore Pat McLaughlin, Lucas Pickard did more than chip in with 16 points on five made 3-pointers. Sophomore Jesse Chapman made it three Warriors in double-figures with 10 points.
"We all knew we had to work a lot harder. Pat is a great scorer, great defender, all-around a great player," said Pickard. "Everybody on the floor tonight had to step up, bench included, and we did. Got the job done."
Drury got 15 from Louis Guillotte, but the star junior played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. Ben Moulton, who was averaging 24 points a night during the win streak, was scoreless through three quarters and fouled out with four points and 3:47 left. At that point, the visitors led 48-35.
The fouls were an issue for Drury. Playing on their home floor, the Blue Devils attempted just five free throws, hitting four of them. Guillotte was 3 of 4 and Brazeau's and-one was the only other attempt. Wahconah shot 21, making 10. The Warriors did attempt nine of those over the final four minutes.
"This is a measuring stick when you come up here and play," said Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher. "Good teams can find a way to win up here. This was a great challenge for us. It was a great team win."
Drury seemed to be playing catchup all night. Wahconah led 14-4, before Amont David beat the first-quarter buzzer to salvage some momentum for the coach Jack Racette's Blue Devils. Drury rode that wave to a 16-14 lead when Moulton wrapped a pass around to Logan Davis for 3 midway through the second. It was just a four-point quarter for Wahconah.
The Blue Devils opened the third quarter with a shot clock violation and that only foreshadowed the turnovers to come.
"We're not ready. [Wahconah] got 20 games in last year, practiced for three months. Our current seniors needed to play last year and they couldn't. We have a learning curve," said Racette. "We're only as good as the next game, the next practice. We weren't good tonight. That's what it boils down to. I wasn't prepared. We'll get better next game, I guarantee you."
Calvert came up with a swipe-and-score for the 20-18 lead and another giveaway led to a second transition layup for the speedster. Again, Drury battled back and tied the game at 26 when Guillotte got inside for a basket with 2 minutes to play in the third. Guillotte picked up his fourth foul with 50 seconds left, and Pickard used that possession to splash home his third triple. Wahconah led 31-26 at the end of three.
"Lucas Pickard hit some big shots for us tonight, finished with five 3s and they were big moments. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well, 18-18 at halftime," said Belcher. "We were struggling offensively, but in a tight ballgame. So we had to go back out there and lean on our defense. Which I thought we did a good job of. Our press created opportunities for us, and I thought we worked tremendously hard on the boards tonight. They're bigger than us, stronger in some spots. Our guys just battled."
Brazeau had a huge block and scored five points in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, including that three-point play to bring Drury within 36-33. Then Calvert and company wrestled back control.
Calvert hit a baseline jumper and then scored on a fastbreak off a turnover. He got his hip on an inbounds pass, leapt out of bounds to save the ball and somehow found Luke DiCicco for a bucket. Another steal lead to a Ben Noyes assist on a Chapman layup. Two more turnovers led to five points, with DiCicco netting a 3-ball in front of his bench to make it 47-33 with still four-plus minutes to go.
"Just their pressure. Their pressure was good and we weren't prepared for it. I blame myself," said Racette. "Held them to 55 points, that's a reasonable amount. Of that, 20-something were layups off turnovers. They went to the foul line 21 times. That's over half of their points right there."
Pickard's fifth and final bomb was a dagger that split up four Guillotte points and kept the Blue Devils from making any real dent in the scoreboard.
"We knew they have the big presence inside with Brazeau. We knew Louis can get in the path and score a lot. Holding them to 18 in the first, those guys average 20, Moulton scores a lot. We thought we did a really good job holding them down," said Pickard. "Having Brody up front helps a lot, but a lot of guys jumping to go get the ball. Ben did a great job, Jesse got his tips. [Braedyn] Melle, Luke coming in, couldn't be more proud of those guys tonight."
