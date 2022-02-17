DALTON — Pittsfield High appeared to have all the momentum, until Wahconah stopped the Generals in their tracks.
The Warriors' defense held visiting PHS to five points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's 66-55 win in the regular season finale for both teams.
The 11-point differential is a bit deceiving, as the Generals and Warriors duked it out over 33 minutes through 18 lead changes. With three minutes to play, though, Pittsfield went ice cold and Wahconah improved to 13-5 to end the regular season.
"This time of year, defense is effort and attitude. There were a few possessions early on where maybe we didn't get that second effort you need to make a stop," said Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher. "They've got lots of good shooters of there, but I thought our effort defensively in that fourth quarter was tremendous."
Things looked dire for the Warriors just eight minutes earlier, after PHS guard Nick Brindle splashed home his third 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer, a chuck from nearly halfcourt that found nothing but the bottom of the net. That gave the Generals a 50-49 lead and positive momentum heading into the final frame.
Pittsfield followed that up with a few minutes of Carter Mungin's defensive mastery. The junior big man claimed Ben Noyes, Lucas Pickard and Pat McLaughlin as blocked shot victims in the paint. He also scored a bucket at the other end to go ahead by three.
Wahconah was undaunted, though. Brody Calvert got up a head of steam for a basket to regain the slim lead. The see-saw continued, though, when Mungin put down a pair of foul shots to lift PHS up 54-53 with 3:24 left.
Mungin went to the bench after his second freebie dropped, and that set off alarm bells for McLaughlin and the Warriors. They scored five-straight at the rim, with McLaughlin converting an and-1 that got Pittsfield coach Mitch Scace to hurry Mungin back onto the floor with 2:13 to go. The game, though, was already slipping away from PHS.
"We knew coming in he was going to be tough. He's a lot bigger than anyone we've played," said McLaughlin. "We didn't want to be any less aggressive taking the ball to the hole, though."
With a boisterous home crowd sensing a close-out, Calvert revved up his engine. The county's leading scorer would not be denied down the stretch. After Toby Gaulden-Wheeler hit a foul shot to make it 58-55, Calvert got to the rim for basket off a PHS missed 3-pointer. Another 3-ball rimmed out, and Calvert attacked the hoop again and converted two free throws with 42 seconds left, making it a seven-point game.
Pittsfield continued to miss from distance, and Calvert sank both ends of a 1-and-1, before McLaughlin hit two more.
"Good space is good offense. To validate that you've got to make shots. So we hit some, Luke DiCicco hit a big jumper for us, and that created some space. And then, someone like Brody becomes so much more dangerous," said Belcher. "He's got a great court vision, sense, and he did a nice job playing within himself and staying in control going downhill."
McLaughlin had a game-high 24 points, while Calvert had 15 — crossing the 400-point mark for the season. Those two were 7 of 7 from the stripe in the fourth. In fact, Wahconah was 12 of 13 as a team in the game. Senior Ben Noyes added 10 points.
Gaulden-Wheeler had 16 for the Generals (5-13), who had a four-point lead at halftime, but actually trailed 46-38 in the middle of the third quarter.
Noyes intercepted a pass and got a transition layup to start the second half. McLaughlin then turned another two turnovers into a jumper and a 3-pointer. While DaSean Brown answered that 3-ball, McLaughlin just went down and knocked in another. Then it was Lucas Pickard's turn and the 3-point barrage by Wahconah flipped the script momentarily.
Mungin scored inside to stem the tide for PHS, and then Gaulden-Wheeler stroked a 3-ball himself. Keanue Arce-Jackson blocked a Calvert shot from behind and Brown scored in transition with 1:14 left to draw PHS within one. Chase Racine's putback in the final minute game PHS a very temporary 47-46 lead. Because Wahconah senior Luke DiCicco got what looked like the dagger 3-pointer with five seconds left. Only for Brindle to do what he does better than anyone in the Berkshires this season. The sophomore guard now has a county-best 49 3-pointers this winter.
"We still had the momentum coming in, I think," said McLaughlin. "Our coach told us we don't lose on Senior Night. We do everything we can to win. I think throughout that game we were just not going to step back until we got that final punch."
Wahconah has assured itself a spot in the coming postseason tournaments. While PHS doesn't have the 10 wins to punch an automatic berth, the Generals were ranked 23rd in the last MIAA Division III power ratings release from Feb. 10. Wahconah was No. 4 in Division IV
"This is the kind of game you want to play right before the tournament," said Belcher. "That was the challenge I gave the kids at halftime. At some point coming up, this is where you're going to be. You want to have experience in these kind of moments."
