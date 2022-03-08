DALTON — It's easy to say, but West Bridgewater shouldn't have let Wahconah hit a shot.
The Wildcats held their hosts scoreless for nearly the first three minutes of Tuesday night's MIAA Division IV State Tournament game before Pat McLaughlin finally knocked down a 3-pointer.
From there, the Warriors established pressure defensively and locked the doors on the visitors en route to an 83-67 victory.
No. 4 Wahconah continues into the Elite Eight now and will host one more game at the new high school in Dalton before potentially reaching the Final Four on a neutral site. No. 12 Manchester Essex was at No. 5 Cathedral late Tuesday night. The winner heads west to Wahconah later this week.
The upset-minded No. 20 Wildcats were steaming off a blowout of No. 13 Frontier in the first round and punched Wahconah square in the mouth with a 10-0 lead to start Tuesday night.
"I don't think they could've started the game any better, and don't think we could've started any worse," said senior Ben Noyes. "They hit every shot they took and we were careless with the ball.
"That's a good team, but we're a good team too. We had to play how we know we can play."
Head coach Dustin Belcher called timeout after a three-point play by Nathan Razza (22 points) made it 10-0 with 5 minutes, 34 seconds on the first-quarter clock. Out of the stoppage, McLaughlin stepped into a triple and Wahconah was on the board.
"We used the timeout. We had some good looks during that stretch, they just weren't going down," said Belcher. "So you just tell them to get that first one. The first one was the hardest one to get tonight.
"Once we got that first basket, that got us going, allowed us to set our press up. The kids responded well to that. We wanted to mix tempos. Sometimes press to steal, sometimes to contain and keep them off balance."
Belcher had seen West Bridgewater torch Frontier 79-51 on Friday, and knew the defensive scheme would be key to slowing the Wildcats. By the end of the first quarter, Wahconah was back in the ballgame down 20-17.
Jesse Chapman stuck a jumper to start the second quarter for Wahconah, but Tommy Perna (17 points) and Razza answered with two 3-pointers. West Bridgewater hit 10 3s in the game and led 26-21 a minute into the second frame. Then, the pressure started getting to the Wildcats. A slew of turnovers kept the visitors off the board, while Wahconah went on an 11-0 run. It was a five-minute scoreless stretch by the Warriors defense, and Brody Calvert canned a 3 at the halftime buzzer to put the home side up 35-30.
"That was the key to the game," admitted Noyes of the pressure defense. "They couldn't really break it. We weren't necessarily turning them over a ton, but it slowed them down. We didn't let them play how they wanted to play."
Chapman started in place of senior Luke DiCicco, who was returning from an ankle injury, and had 11 of his 21 points in the first half.
"My priorities, most of the season coming off the bench, were to try and give whatever I've got, the most energy possible and just do my role," said Chapman. "Luke just came back from injury, so I had to step up, believe in myself. We did not want this to be our final game. Didn't want this to be the end."
Calvert finished with a game-high 26 points, while Chapman and McLaughlin each dropped in 21. Chapman made eight buckets, but the other two did their damage at the foul line. Calvert was 15 of 18 from the stripe, and McLaughlin 7 of 10. As a team, Wahconah went to the line 48 times and made 34. West Bridgewater was whistled for 31 fouls in the game.
FINAL: Wahconah 83, West Bridgewater 67.Warriors advance to MIAA D4 Elite 8.W: Calvert 22pts, McLaughlin 22, Chapman 21.WB: Razza 22, Perna 17. pic.twitter.com/Aw7adpUwGw— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) March 9, 2022
Another 11-0 run opened the third quarter for Wahconah. McLaughlin hit Lucas Pickard for a drive-and-kick 3-pointer, and the Warriors went ahead 46-30 on a transition layup by Chapman. The junior wing also blocked a pair of 3-point shots and grabbed some key rebounds down the stretch.
"Jesse has just embraced that role," said Belcher. "He played really well, he can do a little bit of everything. He can score at the rim, he can knock down some jumpers and his length helps us on defense."
The lead was 19 at the end of three quarters. West Bridgewater closed the gap all the way to 76-65 on a Tommy Sheedy 3-ball with around two minutes left. Chase Ryan went to the foul line for the Wildcats with the chance to get within single digits, but missed both. Wahconah, on the other hand, hit 7 of its last 8 free throws to seal the win.
"Only 16 teams left now. There's no more gimme's, you're going to have to go get it now," said Belcher. "That's a very good basketball team. We knew it was going to be an excellent basketball game to the end."