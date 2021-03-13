DALTON — Since Wahconah Regional High School opened its doors in 1961, boys basketball games against Pittsfield were almost always hard-fought affairs. No reason the final game in Ed Ladley Gymnasium would be any different.

Zack Bondini's 3-point basket with 4 minutes, 52 seconds left in the final quarter ignited a 7-0 spurt for the home team, and the Warriors held off Pittsfield 49-40 in the Ladley Gymnasium swan song Saturday night.

Last boys Basketball game played at Wahconah Regional High School

Pittsfield's Tobias Gauldin-Wheeler tries to block Wahconah's Brody Calvert as he goes for the lay up during the very last boy's game to be held in the gymnasium at Wahconah Regional High School on Saturday.

"I'm proud of my guys," Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher said. "All year long they've done a really good job. I can't give enough credit to my seniors, my three senior captains, in a tough year given all the circumstances. They just did a great job. Thirteen and 7 is a great record for a team that returned one guy that had any real playing time a year ago."

The Wahconah (13-7) senior captains are Aiden Trager, Quinn Gallagher and Nick Astore. Trager led a balanced Wahconah attack with 10 points. Ben Noyes, Brody Calvert and Luke DiCicco each had nine points. Noyes was 7 for 12 from the foul line, and he had a game-high 10 rebounds. 

Pittsfield's Sincere Moorer had a game-high 26 points, and a PHS-best eight rebounds in the game.

The Generals (0-3) fell behind early as Wahconah scored the game's first 10 points and led 12-3 after one quarter. A trey by Moorer with 2:44 left in the quarter knocked the lid of the PHS basket. Wahconah went on to take a 29-15 lead at halftime.

Pittsfield showed signs of life by opening the third quarter on a 9-2 run, holding Wahconah without a field goal over the first 5-plus minutes of the second half. It was 31-24 when DiCicco hit the third of his three treys in the game. That extended the Wahconah lead to 34-24.

Wahconah did see that lead dwindle to 36-32 on a baseline slash to the iron by Moorer with 5:53 left. One minute later, Bondini hit a 3-point shot, and Pittsfield could not catch up.

———

PITTSFIELD (40)

Gaulden-Wheeler 2-0-6, Moorer 10-4-26, Pringle 0-0-0, Southard 0-0-0, Soldato 0-0-0, Nda 0-0-0, Mungin 0-0-0, Jackson 0-0-0, Binns 0-0-0, Rivera 0-0-0, DeGroff 0-0-0, Ngo 0-0-0, Jackson 2-0-4. Totals 16-4-40.

WAHCONAH (49)

Melle 0-0-0, Calvert 3-3-9, Noyes 1-7-9, Payson 0-0-0, Trager 4-2-10, Gallagher 1-0-3, Astore 1-1-3, Bondini 1-0-3, Pickard 1-0-3, Wildrick 0-0-0, DiCicco 3-0-9, Striebel 0-0-0. Totals 15-13-49.

Pittsfield     3     12     12     13     —     40

Wahconah     12     17     7     13     —     49

3-point goals — PHS 4 (Gaulden-Wheeler 2, Moorer 2); W 6 (DiCicco 3, Pickard, Bondini, Gallagher).

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.