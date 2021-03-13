DALTON — Since Wahconah Regional High School opened its doors in 1961, boys basketball games against Pittsfield were almost always hard-fought affairs. No reason the final game in Ed Ladley Gymnasium would be any different.
Zack Bondini's 3-point basket with 4 minutes, 52 seconds left in the final quarter ignited a 7-0 spurt for the home team, and the Warriors held off Pittsfield 49-40 in the Ladley Gymnasium swan song Saturday night.
"I'm proud of my guys," Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher said. "All year long they've done a really good job. I can't give enough credit to my seniors, my three senior captains, in a tough year given all the circumstances. They just did a great job. Thirteen and 7 is a great record for a team that returned one guy that had any real playing time a year ago."
The Wahconah (13-7) senior captains are Aiden Trager, Quinn Gallagher and Nick Astore. Trager led a balanced Wahconah attack with 10 points. Ben Noyes, Brody Calvert and Luke DiCicco each had nine points. Noyes was 7 for 12 from the foul line, and he had a game-high 10 rebounds.
Pittsfield's Sincere Moorer had a game-high 26 points, and a PHS-best eight rebounds in the game.
The Generals (0-3) fell behind early as Wahconah scored the game's first 10 points and led 12-3 after one quarter. A trey by Moorer with 2:44 left in the quarter knocked the lid of the PHS basket. Wahconah went on to take a 29-15 lead at halftime.
Pittsfield showed signs of life by opening the third quarter on a 9-2 run, holding Wahconah without a field goal over the first 5-plus minutes of the second half. It was 31-24 when DiCicco hit the third of his three treys in the game. That extended the Wahconah lead to 34-24.
Wahconah did see that lead dwindle to 36-32 on a baseline slash to the iron by Moorer with 5:53 left. One minute later, Bondini hit a 3-point shot, and Pittsfield could not catch up.
———
PITTSFIELD (40)
Gaulden-Wheeler 2-0-6, Moorer 10-4-26, Pringle 0-0-0, Southard 0-0-0, Soldato 0-0-0, Nda 0-0-0, Mungin 0-0-0, Jackson 0-0-0, Binns 0-0-0, Rivera 0-0-0, DeGroff 0-0-0, Ngo 0-0-0, Jackson 2-0-4. Totals 16-4-40.
WAHCONAH (49)
Melle 0-0-0, Calvert 3-3-9, Noyes 1-7-9, Payson 0-0-0, Trager 4-2-10, Gallagher 1-0-3, Astore 1-1-3, Bondini 1-0-3, Pickard 1-0-3, Wildrick 0-0-0, DiCicco 3-0-9, Striebel 0-0-0. Totals 15-13-49.
Pittsfield 3 12 12 13 — 40
Wahconah 12 17 7 13 — 49
3-point goals — PHS 4 (Gaulden-Wheeler 2, Moorer 2); W 6 (DiCicco 3, Pickard, Bondini, Gallagher).