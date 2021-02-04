Participating in virtual meets while swimming at The Boys and Girls Club of The Berkshires, the Wahconah boys swim team picked up a 74-69 win against New Lebanon and Berlin to begin the season Tuesday night.
The first meet of the year was a good one for Jacob Kunzmann, who swam to first-place finishes in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
He joined Wyatt Wellington, Xavier Wellington and Zachary Archambault on a 200 freestyle relay team that earned a first-place finish with a time of 1 minute, 56.56 seconds. William Looney gave the Warriors 10 points with a win in the 200 medley.
"I've been coaching for a long time and this was the first time you could hear people breathing," said Steve Kolis, who is in his sixth year as the Wahconah swim coach. "Usually it is so loud, but there are no spectators and the kids were swimming against themselves and their teammates."
A handful of swimmers reached personal bests on the day, including Callum Prett, who took a minute off his 500 freestyle. Brock Prett took seven seconds off of his 500 and Wyatt Wellington had a personal best in the 200 medley.
The score remained close as New Lebanon and Berlin earned the fastest time in seven of the 11 races. Matt Kluck, who won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, placed in each of his four events. Winter Exley won the 100 freestyle and was part of the first-place 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Despite being in different pools, some events came right down to the wire. Kluck edged out Archambault by less than a second in the 50 freestyle.
"It was certainly different," Kolis said. "We don't know what the other team is doing and sometimes you may need that last little push without knowing it."
The Warriors can move to 2-0 today, as they will swim against Taconic Hills in a virtual meet.
———
Wahconah boys 74, New Lebanon/Berlin 69
200 medley relay — 1. NLB (Exley, Kluck, Buckenroth, McMIllian); 2. W (X. Wellington, Archambault, Kunzmann, W. Wellington).
200 freestyle — 1. Schwartz (NLB) 2:39.07; 2. X. Wellington (W) 3:02.69; 3. Strout (W) 3:10.75.
200 medley — 1. Looney (W) 3:35.52; 2. W. Wellington (W) 3:58.21.
50 freestyle — 1. Kluck (NLB) 26.70; 2. Archambault (W) 27.43; McMillan (NLB) 28.94.
100 butterfly — 1. Kunzmann (W) 1:05.72; 2. X. Wellington (W) 1:51.78.
100 freestyle — 1. Exley (NLB) 1:05.58; 2. McMillan (NLB) 1:05.86; 3. Schwartz (NLB) 1:07.55.
500 freestyle — 1. Buckenroth (NLB) 6:35.03; 2. C. Prett (W) 9:32.86; 3. B. Prett (W) 10:01.66.
200 free relay — 1. W (W. Wellington; Z. Wellington; Archambault; Kunzmann) 1:56.56; 2. NLB (Exley, McMillan, Schwartz Truax) 2:03.13.
100 backstroke — 1. Kunzmann (W) 1:07.79; 2. Buckenroth (NLB) 1:20.36; 3. W. Wellington (W) 1:42.75.
100 breaststroke — 1. Kluck (NLB) 1:26.56; 2. Archambault (W) 1:27.01; 3. Truax (NLB) 1:42.82.
400 free relay — 1. NLB (McMillan, Exley, Buckenroth, Kluck) 4:32.54; 2. W ( B. Prett, Strout, Aldrich, Looney) 6:07.15.