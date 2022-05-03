DALTON — Ten games into the 2022 season, the members of the Wahconah boys lacrosse team played on their home field for the first time. The Warriors made up for the lost time.
Wahconah exploded for 13 goals in the second quarter and went on to rout West Springfield 26-6 Tuesday night.
“It was awesome” to be home, said Wahconah attacker Caden Padelford. “Having your own fans here is nice. It’s been a couple of weeks now, and to get the first ‘W’ at home, it feels good.”
The Warriors have been on nine road trips to open the season. The closest was 35 miles to Northampton and the farthest was 102 miles to Nipmuc in Upton.
“Nine straight games on the road and the closest one was Northampton. We’ve had some long rides there,” Wahconah coach Joe O’Neill said. “Honestly, I don’t mind them because it becomes a team unity thing when you’re on the bus all the time together.”
In going 10-0, the Warriors have scored at least 20 goals in seven of those 10 games. Tuesday was the second time Wahconah had hit the 20-goal mark against the Terriers, beating them 23-9 back on April 5.
The offense aside, it was some early play by the Wahconah defense — particularly goalkeeper Joe Massaro — that kickstarted the Warriors.
West Springfield’s Liam Pouliot and Wahconah’s Rylan Padelford traded early goals, but Massaro made three consecutive saves and then Wahconah’s Devin Lampron answered with the first of his game-best seven goals to put Wahconah up 2-1.
“It was huge. It helped us so much,” Wahconah defender Brad Noyes said. “We had a slow start definitely for the first five minutes. Then we turned the game around.”
Wahconah led 4-2 after one quarter and the visitors were still in the game. That all changed in a 2 minute, 47 second span of the second quarter, as the Warriors upped the lead from 4-2 to 10-2.
First, it was Rylen Padelford making it 5-2. Then, in short order, it was Devin Lampron, Billy O’Neill, Jonah Smith, O’Neill again and then Caden Padelford. It wasn’t over, but there was no doubt about who was in command.
When the first-half horn sounded, the Warriors were up 17-3 and it was running time throughout the second half.
Lampron finished the night with seven goals and that gives him 54 for the season. O’Neill scored six, giving him 36 on the year. Caden Padelford now has 35 goals and 42 assists after his five-goal, seven-assist night.
“They really hurt us in transition,” West Springfield coach Dannie Gryszko said. “Their face-off guy got hot in the second and third quarter and we didn’t really get too many possessions on offense. Their goalie came up big with some good saves, and they just have a high-powered offense. We have some very young players starting both ways, and it’s tough against a talented team like that.”
“It’s a hungry group,” Joe O’Neill said of his Warriors. “I still go back to [that] a lot of the seniors that are on the team were here at the Blackstone Valley game. So it’s always in the back of your head.”
O’Neill is referring to Wahconah’s 11-10 loss to Blackstone Valley in the 2019 Central-Western Massachusetts Division III quarterfinal round. Wahconah had come into the game undefeated and the No. 2 seed, while Blackstone Valley had been seeded seventh and had to play a first-round game to face the Warriors.
Wahconah has seven regular-season games left, including a Thursday match with Agawam. Of those seven games, only a May 13 trip to Agawam will be away from home.
“We’re definitely where we should be,” said University of Vermont commit Padelford, “and we got a lot more coming up.”
West Springfield 2 1 0 3 — 6
Wahconah 4 13 7 2 — 26
Goals — WS: Jake Thibodeau 3, Ethan Menard 2, Liam Pouilliot. W: Devin Lampron 7, Billy O’Neill 6, Caden Padelford 5, Jonah Smith 2, Rylen Padelford 2, Skye Patti, Jon Howard, Jake Thomas, Brayden Astore.
Assists — WS: W: C. Padelford 8, R. Padelford 4, O’Neill 2, Smith, Lampron.
Saves — WS: Cam Colette 15, Quinn Kearmer 2. W: Joe Massaro 3, Bryce Smith 2.