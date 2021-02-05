DALTON — Wahconah head coach Dustin Belcher's 100th career win was a memorable one, and not just because it came in an empty gym and all his instructions were muffled by a facemask.
The Warriors took down Monument Mountain on Friday night, 54-53, winning on a free throw that came with no time on the clock.
Sophomore Brody Calvert was fouled at the final buzzer with the score tied at 53. He went to the line, missed the first, but sank the pressure-filled second attempt and sent the Warriors to their third win in three days.
Wahconah (3-0) got 13 points from Calvert and 11 from senior Quinn Gallagher to — as Belcher put it — "hang on for dear life."
Monument trailed 27-19 at halftime, but turned up the offense in the second half. The Spartans (0-1) poured in 19 fourth-quarter points, but it just wasn't enough, as the Warriors were clutch when and where it mattered most.
"What a great ballgame," Belcher said in a phone call with The Eagle. "It was back-and-forth throughout, we played really good defense early on, and some of those young guys really stepped up."
Calvert was joined by fellow sophomore Jesse Chapman with 10 points. The Warriors were 18 of 23 from the foul line.
For Monument, freshman Khalil Carlson posted a game-high 16 points.
———
Monument 9 10 15 19 — 53
Wahconah 11 16 12 15 — 54
MM (53)
Santos 3-0-6, Gidarakos 4-0-8, Ellerbee 1-1-3, Hanavan 2-2-7, Buffoni 2-1-7, Wellenkamp 2-0-6, Carlson 6-4-16. Totals 20-8-53.
W (54)
Calvert 3-6-13, Chapman 3-3-10, Noyes 1-0-2, Trager 3-2-8, Gallagher 2-7-11, Bondini 2-0-4, DiCicco 2-0-6, Melle 0-0-0, Picard 0-0-0, Wildrick 0-0-0, Payson 0-0-0. Totals 16-18-54.
3-point goals MM 5 (Wellenkamp 2, Buffoni 2, Hanavan); W 5 (Chapman 2, DiCicco 2, Calvert).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wahconah 65, Monument Mountain 14
DALTON — The Wahconah girls moved to 3-0 on the season as well, holding the visiting Spartans to single-digit scoring in each quarter.
Maria Gamberoni and Noelle Furlong led four Warriors in double-figures with 14 points a piece. Gamberoni scored eight during a 23-point opening frame that staked the hosts a sizable lead that was ultimately insurmountable.
Emma Belcher added 11 points on three made 3-pointers.
Natie Lewis led the Spartans (0-1) with seven points.
———
Monument 2 3 4 5 — 14
Wahconah 23 18 13 11 — 65
MM (14)
Dohoney 0-0-0, Cunningham 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Mead 1-0-2, Lewis 3-0-7, A. Wade 0-1-1, Valasco 1-0-2, M. Wade 0-0-0, Hull 1-0-2. Totals 6-1-14.
W (65)
Furlong 6-0-14, Eberwein 1-0-2, Belcher 4-0-11, M. Gamberoni 7-0-14, O. Gamberoni 5-0-10, Drury 0-0-0, Marauszwski 2-0-6, Quinto 0-0-0, Barry 0-0-0, Wigington 3-0-6, Mason 1-0-2. Totals 29-0-65.
3-point goals MM 1 (Lewis); W 7 (Belcher 3, Furlong 2, Marauszwski 2).
Thursday
Wahconah boys 58, Mount Greylock 45
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Warriors go matching 14-point nights from Brad Noyes and Quinn Gallagher to pull away from Mount Greylock on Thursday.
Fourteen was a popular number, as the Mounties had Pablo Santos and Jackson Powell with 14 points a piece as well.
Greylock led 18-16 after one quarter, but couldn't keep up the offensive pace against the Warriors' deep sqaud.
———
Wahconah 16 14 10 18 — 58
Greylock 18 8 7 12 — 45
W (58)
Melle 0-0-0, Calvert 5-0-10, Chapman 1-2-5, Noyes 5-4-14, Payson 0-0-0, Trager 2-0-5, Gallagher 6-2-14, Astore 3-0-6, Bondini 0-0-0, Picard 0-1-1, Wildrick 0-0-0, DiCicco 1-0-3, Striebel 0-0-0. Totals 23-9-58.
MG (45)
Doyle 2-0-5, Santos 5-0-14, Sandifer 0-0-0, Powell 6-1-14, McAllister 1-0-3, Art 2-2-6, Barnes 1-1-3, Shelsey 0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0. Totals 17-4-45.
3-point goals W 3 (Chapman, Trager, DiCicco); MG 7 (Santos 4, Doyle, Powell, McAllister).