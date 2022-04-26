NORTHAMPTON — The offensive onslaught associated with the Wahconah boys lacrosse team made a visit to Hampshire County on Tuesday.
The Warriors jumped on Northampton early on their way to a dominant 23-7 win in the rain.
After the win, Wahconah is now averaging 20.9 goals per game and its record is unblemished through eight contests, all of which have been played outside of Dalton and Berkshire County (8-0, 5-0 Valley League).
The closest margin of victory was a 17-13 win at Pope Francis. Experience and talent permeates the Wahconah roster.
“I have a whole bunch of really experienced guys on offense,” Wahconah coach Joe O’Neill said. “A lot of really good sticks who can handle the ball and push the ball. Defense is really good. Very good at handling the ball and pushing the ball up the field. We try to play fast all the time.”
The Warriors had a 18-3 lead at halftime. Several reserves got playing time during the second half where there was a running clock. Wahconah peppered Northampton with 44 total shots and led 5-0 very quickly.
Northampton got the next two goals to cut the lead to 5-2, but Wahconah went on a devastating run of consecutive possessions and goals to put the game out of reach. The lead increased to 12-3 with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the half. Devin Lampron scored seven goals with an assist for Wahconah.
“We go hard at practice,” Lampron said. “Ball movement is key. Good coaching. Fundamentals every day. Just hammer the little things and big things will come.”
Seven different players scored for Wahconah. The variation in the offense was considerable: one-on-one-moves, precision passing, cutting without the ball or just lining up a precision shot from the perimeter. The shots came from all angles, and from both hands for the Warriors.
“Obviously, every time it works differently,” Lampron said. “Somebody is covered, or someone is open. It’s good to have variety.”
Through their eight games, the Warriors have 167 goals. The defense has been equally impressive, allowing 52 total goals this season with a 6.5 average per game.
Another big piece of Wahconah’s offense is faceoff man Noah Poirier, who rarely loses a battle for possession. With a lot of success early, the Warriors have an opponent in mind that is coming up. The Warriors host Longmeadow on May 7.
The Warriors have some experience playing against the Lancers in youth situations but have never faced them in high school competition.
“That’s obviously going to be a huge test,” O’Neill said of Longmeadow. “One we definitely need. It will be interesting to see what we face in the Western Mass. tournament. There are some teams that we haven’t seen that are in our class.”
Wahconah won the Central/Western Mass. Division III sectional crown last year before falling in the state semifinals. This year there will be a small PVIAC Western Mass. tournament and then the state-wide MIAA tournament.
Caden Padelford topped the Warriors in points against Northampton, with six goals and seven assists. Rylan Padelford scored three times.
The Warriors have a group of players who have played together for a very long time. The chemistry is showing on the field, according to O’Neill.
“A lot of these kids and the senior class I have coached since they were little kids,” O’Neill said. “They have been playing and understanding what I want to do for a long time.”
The game had added significance for Wahconah’s coach, as O’Neill is a 1999 graduate of Northampton High School.
Billy O’Neill scored three times with two assists. Jake Thomas scored twice for Wahconah. Max Boland and Nathan Miller both found the net once.
Jonah Smith, Jon Howard (two) and Ottovio Herrick notched assists for Wahconah.