PITTSFIELD — Friday marked an opening day two years in the marking for the Wahconah boys lacrosse team.
With just two weeks of practice under their belts, rust was no issue for the Warriors, connecting on half of their shots in a 22-4 win over Pittsfield at Egremont Elementary School.
"We’ve been practicing hard," said Ernie Lampron, one of Wahconah's starting attackers. "We’ve been working on the offense since our first day. We practice everyday with the hopes of getting better every time we step on the field."
Lampron finished with six goals and two assists, but it was a defender who scored the season's first goal. Ben Noyes scooped the ball on his side of the field and marched down the throat of the PHS defense before loading up a shot.
Less than a minute later, Billy O'Neill positioned Caden Padelford in front of Pittsfield's net with a perfect pass. Padelford sent a shot to the back of the goal, giving Wahconah the 2-0 advantage.
Lampron's six goals were a team-high, O'Neill was right behind him with five and Padelford finished with four. Padelford diced up the Pittsfield defense and served as Wahconah's point guard, dishing out seven assists for an 11-point afternoon.
Seamus Hayes got the Generals on the the board in the closing seconds of the opening frame with a shot that skipped into the net. However, the Warriors created plenty of distance between themselves and the Generals, leading 7-1 at the end of the first quarter.
Midfielders Nick Astore and Rylan Padelford combined for four goals on five shots, adding additional firepower to Wahconah's trio of attackers. The Warrior offense was the story of the game, but keepers Bryce Smith and Joe Massaro were kept clean for most of the day, combing for four saves in the win.
The Generals had to work for every yard and struggled to create space between themselves and a Warrior defense that was a wall in front of the net. Goalie Cody Houghtaling, on the opposite side of the field, stopped five shots in each of the last three quarters for Pittsfield, closing the book on opening day with 18 saves.
Hayes finished with two goals scored, Bryson Jezewski also scored and earned an assist on a Patrick Manning goal, wrapping up the scoring for Pittsfield.
After two full weeks of practice, teams are plunging into a fast-paced season that will end with a Western Massachusetts tournament beginning on June 18.
Each team will get the weekend to rest up before returning to action on Tuesday. The Warriors are hosting the Hurricanes and Pittsfield will travel to Mount Greylock.
"We’re already past this game," Lampron said of Friday's win. "It is done and over and we’re looking forward to the game against Hoosac Valley and then we’ll move onto the next one."
