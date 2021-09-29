DALTON — It took 45 minutes for anyone to find the back of a net Tuesday night under the lights at Wahconah. That was when the Warriors' Brody Calvert solved the equation.
The sum of his efforts: a second-half hat trick and a 4-0 win for Wahconah, the team's third straight victory.
The Warriors snapped out of a scoreless chess match with visiting Mount Everett with three goals from Calvert and a strike from Ryan Marauszwski, all coming after intermission as the teams played largely error-free soccer for the opening 40.
Calvert’s first and third goals came off assists from Christian Herrera. The first was the game’s opener, which didn’t come until the 45th minute.
"We played well in the first half. I was pretty happy with it. Just in that final third we needed to relax a little bit. We were trying a little too hard," said Wahconah coach Kevin Boino. "Our halftime speech was just telling the guys to keep going, they'd get one eventually and then the flood gates would open."
After Herrera capped a lengthy offensive possession with a fine centering pass to the oncoming Calvert for a 1-0 lead, the pressure was indeed released. Wahconah scored three times in the final 16 minutes of action to put Mount Everett away for the second time this fall.
"We had a tough start, but we've picked it up and we're finishing our chances," said Calvert, who spent much of the first half pounding shots over the crossbar. "I just had to settle the ball down, kind of facilitate a bit, which kind of worked out."
It actually took about 20 minutes for Wahconah to get two-goal lead. In the meantime, the Eagles did their best to find an equalizer.
"We're trying to play smart defensively and not give up. We've given up some goals this year so we're trying to play smart and move forward as a team," said Mount Everett coach Joe McSpiritt. "We played pretty well, couple slip-ups here and there, but overall a good game. I think it was closer than the score indicates with the couple late ones we gave up. But I thought we played pretty well and we got some chances once we got the ball forward with some pressure."
Nathaniel Von Ruden had a chance late in the first half after some strong footwork, but his shot elevated too quick and missed high. Down 1-0, Michael Ullrich and Tyler Sermini worked a two-man game in on Wahconah keeper Noah Kelly, but Sermini also sent his shot on too high an arc. Ullrich, too, had an attempt sail over the crossbar. Later, Jordi Peck ran to a through ball from Ullrich, but Wahconah's Sean Kays bottled him up in deep.
"Billy [O'Neal] and Sean are a physical presence back there. What they lack in height, they make up for. They're both pretty physical," said Boino. "I trust them whole-heartedly in the back. They own that back line. They played great, clearing out everything they needed to, getting rid of it and we moved on."
Mount Everett played much of the second half without quick midfielder Diego Cruz, who left the game with an injury in the 51st minute. In the 65th, Wahconah gave itself some breathing room.
With 15:35 left to play, Devin Lampron sent a free kick in on goalie Nick Lupiani, who made the stop but a rebound drifted over to Ryan Marauszwski in front of the net. He tapped it home for the insurance tally and forced an Eagles timeout.
Not long after the game restarted, though, Calvert struck again, this time dropping in a long-range try off a pass from Alex Perenick.
"We have a lot of speed, but the passing is key and if we get a through-ball, we can chase it down," said Calvert. "We're also playing some high-press defense which helps that as well."
Calvert's hat trick came in the final minute when he beat Lupiani on a breakaway off another Herrera assist for the 4-0 lead.
"We've got some quick guys up top, but I've been with the program for a few years and I know the kids, I know the potential," said Boino, who took over at his alma mater at the start of the season. "We're starting to change the culture around here, starting to play more the way the game is supposed to be played, a lot of one-two touch soccer, playing to feet, finding space, finding the gap. That was evident tonight. I'm proud of the guys."
Kelly made three saves for the clean sheet, as the Warriors improved to 4-2. They'll host Easthampton on Thursday, a rematch from one of their losses this season. Wahconah will travel to Mount Everett on Saturday, for what is the Eagles' next game.
"Just can't get complacent," said Boino. "Three in a row is fun and all, but we want to keep it going. We've got a long two weeks ahead of us here."
