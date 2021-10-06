DALTON — For 65 minutes, the Lenox boys were hunting the back of Noah Kelly's net for an equalizer.
Kelly and the Wahconah defense stayed fluid and evasive, and ultimately made an early goal stand up in a 1-0 decision.
"The whole defense played really well tonight. That back core is solid, we put a lot of trust in those guys," said first-year Wahconah coach Kevin Boino. "Good to see them keep a clean sheet. Clean sheets win games."
Photos: Wahconah vs. Lenox boys soccer
Kelly made 12 saves, holding up against a pretty consistent bombardment by the Lenox attack.
"Things are going pretty well. We've definitely improved a lot since the start of the season," said defender Sean Kays. "We're definitely getting there."
Alongside Alex Perenick, Billy O'Neil and Devin Lampron, Kays' defense was stout while penetrated early and often by a Lenox group helmed by senior Michael Ward. Right out of the opening gate, Ward led an attack that resulted in a shot on net by Sam Schnopp. The rebound off Kelly's save bounced to Ian Bridges, but his return volley went sailing over the crossbar.
Not long after that, Kays opted to get involved on the offense. He sent a clearing through ball soaring up onto the Lenox defense. Junior striker Brody Calvert did the rest.
The springtime track star turned on his afterburners and muscled through two Millionaires defenders to get his foot to the ball first. Calvert took two quick touches as he moved in on keeper Shaler Larmon, before knocking in a goal to the bottom left corner.
It was the 15th minute, and Wahconah had a ways to go to make the 1-0 lead stand.
"I just know, I can always play to Brody," said Kays. "He's a reliable option, and he's definitely been our guy up there."
Wahconah had a couple more chances, but nothing came of any insurance opportunities. Instead, the game fell squarely into the lap of Kays, Lampron, Perenick and O'Neil, and onto the hands of Kelly.
Midway through the first half, Lampron beat a Lenox attacker to a potential breakaway and canceled it out. In the 34th minute, Ward got in tight and put a shot on Kelly that forced Boino to call timeout to settle his team.
But, right out of the stoppage, Ward got onto the end of a through ball from Brady Mickle, and sent his shot high. Kelly punched it up over the net, though, and the Warriors defense handled the ensuing corner kick with little fuss.
Just before halftime, Lenox's Luke Gamberoni got a bead on the Wahconah net and slipped behind O'Neil and Kays. Moving right to left, Kelly stayed with him and the shot was delivered right onto the keeper's chest.
Lenox had more chances in the second half, with Ward leading a nice ball up to Fernando Reyes, but Perenick came crashing in to wipe it out. The Millionaires had corner kicks in the 61st and 68th minute, but Kelly was first to the ball, swallowing it right up.
For the Millionaires, a frustrating season continued as they drop to 0-7-1, with four one-goal losses. Three of those defeats were by the same 1-0 score. Head coach Andrew Schnopp took over coaching duties just a week ago after a midseason change.
"It's been a busy week," said the new coach. "Our gentlemen have played really well. We're just taking it game by game and they're playing a lot better soccer than they were when we started.
"The opportunities. We missed a couple of great opportunities. We just couldn't capitalize tonight."
Wahconah bounced back from a scoreless draw on Saturday at Mount Everett to improve to 5-2-2.