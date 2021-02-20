PITTSFIELD — The Wahconah boys are still perfect on the year after the Warriors split a virtual meet with New Lebanon and Berlin on Friday night.
The boys took home an 88-65 victory and received a major lift from Jacob Kunzmann, Zach Archambault and Evan Strout. Kunzmann was one of the fastest swimmers in the pool, taking first place in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and was also on the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay that placed first.
Archambault was also on each of the relays, but also swam the day's best time in the 200 medley — clocking in at 2:40.75 and beating out Liam Buckenroth by roughly one second to secure first-place points for the Warriors (5-0). Strout edged out teammate Xavier Wellington for first place in the 100 backstroke. Liam Looney captured the 100 butterfly for the Warriors.
Buckenroth was 45 seconds faster than the field to take the 500 freestyle. Riley Schwartz (200 freestyle) and Matt Kluck (100 breaststroke) picked up first place finishes for New Lebanon and Berlin.
The New Lebanon and Berlin girls swept the board to take home a 124-48 victory over Wahconah (1-4).
Alex Sotek, Allison Slater and Rilynn Jones each captured two individual wins and were part of relay teams to earn top times in the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
Wahconah boys 88, New Lebanon/Berlin 65
200 medley relay — 1. W (X. Wellington, Archambault, Kunzmann, Looney) 2:12.63; 2. NLB (Exley, Kluck, Buckenroth, McMillan) 2:20.69; 3. W (Strout, Prett W. Wellington, Aldrich).
200 freestyle — 1. Schwartz (NLB) 2:36.13; 2. Aldrich (W) 3:15.03; 3. Prett (W) 3:29.63.
200 medley — 1. Archambault (W) 2:40.75; 2. Buckenroth (NLB) 2:41.88; 3. Strout (W) 3:14.57.
50 freestyle — 1. Kunzmann (W) 25.24; 2. Kluck (NLB) 26.27; 3. Hard (NLB) 33.36.
100 butterfly — 1. Looney (W) 1:28.84; 2. X. Wellington (W) 1:45.34; 3. W. Wellington (W) 1:53.56.
100 freestyle — 1. Kunzmann (W) 57.01; 2. McMillan (NLB) 1:05.54; 3. Exley (NLB) 1:07.80.
500 freestyle — 1. Buckenroth (NLB) 6:33.91; 2. McMillan (NLB) 7:16.90; 3. C. Prett (W) 9:32.86.
200 free relay — 1. W (W. Wellington; Looney; Archambault; Kunzmann) 1:52.78; 2. NLB (Exley, McMillan, Schwartz Truax) 2:05.80.
100 backstroke — 1. Strout (W) 1:23.92; 2. X. Wellington (W) 1:24.41; 3. Schwartz (NLB) 1:28.43.
100 breaststroke — 1. Kluck (NLB) 1:20.89; 2. Archambault (W) 1:21.92; 3. Truax (NLB) 1:47.34.
400 free relay — 1. NLB (Schwartz, Exley, Buckenroth, Kluck) 4:37.56; 2. W ( B. Prett, Strout, Aldrich, X. Wellington) 5:39.28.
New Lebanon/Berlin 124, Wahconah girls 48
200 medley relay — 1. NLB (Kirsimagi, Slatter, Sotek, Jones) 2:15.34; 2. W (Kunzmann, Bills, Keefner, Curti) 2:28.66; 3. NLB (Thompson, Hunt, Corsey, Truax) 2:38.18.
200 freestyle — 1. Slatter (NLB) 2:13.13; 2. Seyerlein (NLB) 2:40.06; 3. Cobb (W) 3:08.29.
200 medley — 1. Sotek (NLB) 2:24.43; 2. Keefner (W) 3:05.06; 3. Meyers (NLB) 3:08.28.
50 freestyle — 1. Jones (NLB) 30.58; 2. Corsey (NLB) 35.14; 3. Drewry (W) 35.79.
100 butterfly — 1. Sotek (NLB) 1:07.49; 2. Kunzmann (W) 1:23.23; 3. Curti (W) 1:27.39.
100 freestyle — 1. Jones (NLB) 1:12.14; 2. Curti (W) 1:13.66; 3. Meyers (NLB) 1:14.54.
500 freestyle — 1. Slatter (NLB) 5:58.44; 2. Kirsimagi (NLB) 7:18.61; 3. Danforth (NLB) 8:44.21.
200 free relay — 1. NLB (Meyers, Jones, Sotek, Slater) 2:00.27; 2. W (Keefner, Bills, Kunzmann, Curti) 2:13.08; 3. NLB (Truax, Thompson, Hunt, Corsey) 2:21.24.
100 backstroke — 1. Kirsimagi (NLB) 1:24.56; 2. Truax (NLB) 1:32.12; 3. Danforth (NLB) 1:41.46.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hunt (NLB) 1:31.61; 2. Bills (W) 1:35.38; 3. Kunzmann (W) 1:36.37.
400 free relay — 1. NLB (Seyerlein, Corsey, Kirsimagi, Meyers) 5:19.85; 2. NLB (Robertson, Danforth, Hunt, Noel) 5:54.47; 3. W (Drewry, Strout, Charon, Cobb) 5:58.28.