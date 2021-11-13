SOUTH HADLEY — With two second-half comebacks already under its belt, the Wahconah boys soccer team will have to wait to see if that streak will hit three in the MIAA Division IV state tournament.
The Warriors took the field against top-seeded Hampshire Regional at a neutral South Hadley site and currently trail 2-0 at the half. The game was postponed due to thunder and lightning hitting Hampshire County around 4 p.m. The Hampshire Regional Athletics Twitter account has tweeted that the game will resume at 3 p.m. on Sunday at South Hadley High School.
Liam Ellingsworth created the game's first goal in the 22nd minute. The junior ripped a pass across the net from right to left and it seemed too hot for anyone to pop in. Michael Thibault was all alone on the left side of the pitch and re-directed the ball to the back of the net with a header.
Thibault punched in a penalty kick with 13 minutes left in the first half. The Raiders kept the ball in Wahconah's half for most of the first half, but the backline of Devin Lampron, Billy O'Neill, Sean Kays and Brayden Astore kept in front of the ball for most of the half.
Hampshire keeper Elan Kuntz kept the book clean with a handful of stops coming against Wahconah's Brody Calvert. Midway through the frame, Kuntz stepped up in the box, with Calvert charging towards the net, and perfectly timed his slide to knock away the attempt. Kuntz saved six shots in the first half, Wahconah keeper Zach Flaherty stopped five shots.
No. 8 Wahconah entered action on Saturday on the heels of two tight victories. The Round of 32 featured a 2-1 win over No. 25 Northeast Metro and a 4-3 win over No. 9 Nantucket in the Round of 16. The top-seeded Raiders have won their two games by a combined score of 8-1.