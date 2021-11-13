Calvert and Payson fight for the ball

Wahconah's Brody Calvert and Brady Payson use their bodies to box out midfielder Evan Novak. 

 JAKE MENDEL — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

SOUTH HADLEY — With two second-half comebacks already under its belt, the Wahconah boys soccer team will have to wait to see if that streak will hit three in the MIAA Division IV state tournament. 

Photos: Hampshire Regional vs. Wahconah boys soccer

1 of 8

The Warriors took the field against top-seeded Hampshire Regional at a neutral South Hadley site and currently trail 2-0 at the half. The game was postponed due to thunder and lightning hitting Hampshire County around 4 p.m. The Hampshire Regional Athletics Twitter account has tweeted that the game will resume at 3 p.m. on Sunday at South Hadley High School.

Liam Ellingsworth created the game's first goal in the 22nd minute. The junior ripped a pass across the net from right to left and it seemed too hot for anyone to pop in. Michael Thibault was all alone on the left side of the pitch and re-directed the ball to the back of the net with a header. 

Thibault punched in a penalty kick with 13 minutes left in the first half. The Raiders kept the ball in Wahconah's half for most of the first half, but the backline of Devin Lampron, Billy O'Neill, Sean Kays and Brayden Astore kept in front of the ball for most of the half. 

Hampshire keeper Elan Kuntz kept the book clean with a handful of stops coming against Wahconah's Brody Calvert. Midway through the frame, Kuntz stepped up in the box, with Calvert charging towards the net, and perfectly timed his slide to knock away the attempt. Kuntz saved six shots in the first half, Wahconah keeper Zach Flaherty stopped five shots. 

No. 8 Wahconah entered action on Saturday on the heels of two tight victories. The Round of 32 featured a 2-1 win over No. 25 Northeast Metro and a 4-3 win over No. 9 Nantucket in the Round of 16. The top-seeded Raiders have won their two games by a combined score of 8-1. 

Jake Mendel can be reached at jmendel@berkshireeagle.com or 413-464-3655. On Twitter: @JMendel94.

Tags

Sports Reporter

As a lifelong Pittsfield resident, Jake gravitates to the nearest field or park. He joined The Eagle as a paperboy in 2005 and worked his way up, becoming a full-time reporter in 2018. He's currently a sports reporter.