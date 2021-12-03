DALTON — Each Sunday, a young Caden Padelford turned on the television on Sunday to watch Notre Dame or Maryland — and fuel the dream of playing Division I lacrosse.
Padelford, now a senior at Wahconah, used his lacrosse stick as the key to making his dreams a reality. On Tuesday he signed his National Letter of Intent to play D-I lacrosse at the University of Vermont.
"This has been a day I've always dreamed of," Padelford said. "It is a special moment and just being here is awesome, I can't wait to play at the next level."
Padelford always sought the next challenge when playing youth lacrosse in Dalton.
"That dream of playing D-I lacrosse has always been there," he said. "The older I got, the better players I played with pushed me and inspired me to get to that next level one day."
Padelford committed to Vermont verbally back in September.
"Honestly, everything," Padelford said, when asked what he liked about Vermont in an interview with The Eagle. "There's not one bad thing I can say about that school. They have an amazing business program. The lacrosse team is very good. The coaching there is top notch. They have everything I'm looking for. The campus life is amazing. The town [Burlington] around it is just absolutely beautiful. I love everything about it. I went there on a visit on Sept. 6, and I was just amazed. I was like, wow, this is really where I get to go to school for four years?
Wahconah coach Joe O'Neill watched Padelford grow into a key piece in the team's 2020 state tournament run.
"Passionate kid, passionate family about lacrosse," O'Neill said of his initial thoughts of Padelford more than a decade ago. "Usually kids you see in that club lacrosse setting are really dedicated."
Padelford, as a junior, helped the Warriors overcome a seven-goal deficit and claim the Central/Western Mass. D-III boys lacrosse crown with eight goals and four assists against Grafton.
"Leadership for sure," Padelford said of the biggest trait he developed at Wahconah.
The senior has one last shot at a state title before evolving from a Warrior to a UVM Catamount.
"The goals are the same as last year," Padelford said. "Get to that final-four spot and win a state title."
Wahconah was a perfect 11-0 before falling to Norwell in the D-III state semifinals.
"It was a really special team," O'Neill said. "Obviously we have guys moving on to the next level, but there were also a lot of guys you don't hear about that made the team really special — we're hoping to recreate that this year."
UVM is coached by Chris Feifs, who will begin his sixth season this school year in the head position. The Catamounts open at Syracuse on Jan. 29, 2021. Vermont was 9-5 a year ago and captured its first America East championship, before falling in its first ever NCAA tournament appearance to No. 3 Maryland 17-11. Former Mount Greylock star Michael McCormack scored 33 goals and had 11 assists in 14 games for UVM last season, he's listed as a graduate student on the roster for 2022.