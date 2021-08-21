DALTON — The Wahconah football team started its season with a practice behind the new Wahconah Regional High School on Friday night.
The practice involved conditioning drills and basic installs of the offense and defense. The players were excited to be back after being away for the summer. The coaching staff is also thrilled to have their kids back for the fall season.
“It’s awesome, you know the spring was excellent for the seniors, and I’m glad we got some games in the spring, but this definitely feels more like football. It’s great to be back,” head coach Gary Campbell said.
During the first couple of weeks of practice, the coaching staff is looking to simplify everything for the team.
“Absolute basics and fundamentals, that’s all that it is, it’s doing everything that we do verbally, and using our terminology,” Campbell said when asked about his approach for training camp.
Wahconah is coming off a 3-1 record during the shortened "Fall II" spring season due to COVID-19. The team has learned from that abbreviated season, and they are excited to go out and improve every day.
“I think from the spring you definitely like to build on things, and see how much the team retained. The retention level was excellent, and I was happy about that because if we can continue to improve from the spring, we’ll be okay,” Campbell said.
The team is excited about the upcoming season and they expect to compete.
“We’ve got an excellent team, and it’s going to be based on their efforts. I think we have a very good and deep team, we have 61 kids on our roster, and it’s going to come down to how much they are willing to sacrifice to be great,” Campbell said.