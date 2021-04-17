PITTSFIELD — Wahconah football reaching the Western Massachusetts tournament has become a habit under coach Gary Campbell Jr. — some may even say that the Warriors are 'souped up.'
Consistent is the best way to describe Campbell's 25 years as a football coach and that consistency was on display Saturday morning. Wahconah delivered their coach the 200th win of his career with a 50-12 victory over the Lee Wildcats.
"The way he pushes us to the max and makes us work harder every day," said John Render, a Wahconah senior captain, when asked about Campbell's coaching style. "He doesn't take any days off. If you don't do something right he tells us.
"He makes us a better team and [as a result], we make him a better coach."
Render's day included a 30-yard pick-six and a 37-yard touchdown reception, but junior Jonah Smith topped the the performance with one for the record books.
Smith carried the rock just six times, but finished with 133 yards and three touchdowns, igniting the Warriors offense. After missing last week's game, Smith was making up for lost time with three carries of 20 yards or more, including a 70-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
In fact, Smith, Render and Zach Archambault (43 rushing yards and a touchdown) all returned to the lineup after missing last week's game against Taconic.
"Three weeks in you see the group coming together and clicking," Campbell said. "When you get to mid-fall [in a regular season], you see teams hitting their strides and this week in practice we really started to look like a team."
Archambault's return was a welcomed sight to the Warrior defense. The senior captain's impact was felt on the first play from scrimmage as he laid a heavy hit on a Lee ball carrier, keeping him from gaining any yardage.
A sack by David Striebel forced the Wildcats to punt on the game's opening drive.
"We knew they would run a lot of motion and attack up the gut," Render said. "We executed really well from the beginning."
Smith found the end zone on a 10-yard run and quarterback Quinn Gallagher connected with Owen Alfonso for the two-point try, giving Wahconah an early 8-0 lead.
Football is a game of inches, but also of shoestrings. Lee's Josh Hunter found space on the outside and nearly broke a big gain, but Archambault's lateral quickness was enough for him to reach Hunter's laces before he could turn on the afterburners, forcing the Wildcats to punt for the second time in as many possessions.
A 37-yard pitch and catch from Gallagher to Render made the game 16-0 and an interception by Render set up Smith's 70-yard dash to the end zone. Suddenly, Wahconah (3-0) held a 22-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Lee's passing attack was one of the county's best in Week 2 as quarterback Jimmy Purcell threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The Wildcats (0-2) can move the ball in the air, but Saturday's gusty conditions was like trying to beat two defenses.
"[Purcell] and [Luke] Patella are very good," Campbell said. "They're a good team and we wanted to force them to put the ball in the air.
"The wind is a factor at this field, going one way is tough since the ball hangs up."
Render got ahold of a ball that seemed to freeze in the air for his second interception and brought it back to the house, ending the first half with six points, boosting the Warriors to a 44-6 lead.
Running the ball usually opens the field to attack through the air, but since the ground game was stuck in neutral, the Wildcats used swing passes to open the field.
Purcell hit Gabe Kelley on an eight-yard swing pass to the right. The next play, a swing pass to Kelley on the left, went for 19 yards. Kelley wasn't done, though, maneuvering through both blockers and defensemen for 19 yards on another screen pass, bringing the ball down to the Wahconah 24.
Purcell then found Averin Paradise on a 23-yard post route before Kelley ended the drive with a one-yard touchdown.
Kelley finished with 86 receiving yards, including a 40-yard reception late in the fourth that set up a five-yard touchdown pass from Purcell to Paradise.
For Wahconah, the win marked the third straight of the season and while strong coaching and talented players have plenty to do with their success, a sense of unity is what helps the Warriors remain at another level.
"We're all together," Render said. "We just keep our heads up, push each other back up and cheer them on — that is what makes us a great team."
Campbell's day ended with a blue wave pursuing him around the field, ready to celebrate by dousing the coach in water.
"If you're running away from water it is a good day," Campbell joked.
"You always just focus on a week. It's cliché, but I do believe in it," he said when asked to reflect on the milestone. "Someday [200 wins] will be cool to reflect on, but now it is literally on to next week."
Next week will be Senior Night for the Warriors, who host Pittsfield on Friday night in Dalton. Meanwhile, Lee will host Taconic, also on Friday night.
"In the moment, I just think of people, I think of kids, I think of coaches and teams — all this means you've been around for a while," Campbell said. "It's a lot of kids, coaches and teams. I am grateful to be able to do it."
