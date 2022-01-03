DALTON — For both Wahconah girls basketball coach Liz Kay and her Taconic counterpart Matt Mickle, they learned something about their teams.
But did it have to be so stressful?
“I would want to play every single game like that — tight, close, make our kids get better. We’ll learn from this,” said Kay after the Warriors held off the Green and Gold 54-49 Monday night. It was the seventh straight win for the Warriors.
“I’m also very thankful,” she said with a smile, “that we don’t play them again.”
Olivia Gamberoni just missed the first triple-double of her career. The sophomore had a game-high 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. She had eight assists and added five steals. Faith Cross and Ahliya Phillips both had double-doubles for Taconic. Cross had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Phillips had 16 points and a game-high 17 boards.
Gamberoni made only four baskets in the game, but she was a regular presence on the line, making 12 free throws on numerous forays toward the goal. But the other parts of her game didn’t suffer at all.
“It’s a mindset. It’s like a mind game. You don’t always have to rely on points to have a good game,” said Gamberoni. “You can rely on rebounds and assists. Defense wins games, and that’s what I try to bring if my shots don’t fall.”
Wahconah is now 7-1, while Taconic is 2-2.
The Warriors led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter and by 46-30 after three. Taconic outscored Wahconah 19-8 in the last eight minutes, but the deficit proved to be too much to come back from.
Mickle lit into his team during a time out with 1:36 left in the third quarter and the Green and Gold down by 18.
“We just played with some heart” down the stretch, said Mickle, who wasn’t happy with his team’s effort before the time out. “I thought we played with a little more desire. We made some shots, and that was part of the reason that our attitudes were where they were.
“We weren’t making shots, so everybody was kind of in the tank and everyone wasn’t playing defense either.”
It was pretty close to a wire-to-wire win for the Warriors, who took a 7-6 lead on a Grace Wigington basket with 4:25 left in the first quarter. Those were the first two of seven straight points for Wahconah.
Wahconah led 31-22 at halftime and jumped on Taconic early in the third quarter. A 13-4 run over the first 6:24 gave Wahconah a 44-26 lead, and forced Mickle to call the time out where he got his team’s attention.
Trailing 46-30, Taconic opened up the quarter with a 3-point hoop by Phillips, one of two she hit on the night. Those were the first three points in a 12-2 run that brought Taconic back into the game.
Taconic’s Alex Hudson ignited the comeback with three consecutive 3-point shots. Two of them came from deep in the left corner. The run cut the lead to 48-42, with 3 minutes to play in the game. That’s plenty of time to either pull away or to overcome a deficit. That requires a team to make baskets.
And in fact, Wahconah did not make another basket in the game. Gamberoni was 5 for 8 from the foul line, while the only Taconic basket belonged to Cross. Unfortunately for Taconic, it came with only 3.9 seconds left and it cut the Wahconah lead to four. The visitors got no closer.
“We were certainly lacking in the size department, in comparison. The thing about them is they’re just as athletic as we are,” Kay said. “Faith down low, [Phillips] down low were tough enough. But for them to match our athleticism when we thought that may be the one thing we could take advantage of, that’s when it gets really gutsy. That’s why we’re lucky to get out of here with a win.”
———
TACONIC (49)
Walker 0-0-0, Hudson 5-0-14, Phillips 5-4-16, McNeice 1-0-2, Leausre 0-0-0, Winn 0-0-0, Cross 7-3-17. Totals 18-7-49.
WAHCONAH (54)
Eberwein 2-1-5, Barry 1-0-2, Belcher 3-0-9, Gamberoni 4-12-20, Drury 0-0-0, Wigington 5-0-12, Mason 1-0-2, Quinto 2-0-4. Totals 18-13-54.
Taconic 12 10 8 19 — 49
Wahconah 19 12 15 8 — 54
3-pointers — Taconic 6 (Hudson 4, Phillips 2). Wahconah 5 (Belcher 3, Wigington 2).