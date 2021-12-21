DALTON — The Wahconah girls utilized a strong defensive attack in a 55-15 win over Granby on Tuesday. It was the Warriors’ fourth-straight win and they improved to 3-0 in the new school’s gym.
Wahconah jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter as they executed an effective 2-2-1 press. The Warriors’ defense was aggressive as they were trapping everything and forcing turnovers that led to easy buckets. Sophomore guard Olivia Gamberoni set the tone for Wahconah as she scored the first six points of the game. Wahconah led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“I think anytime you get a home game against a team that has to travel you kind of want to attack early, and I think we did a good job of doing that,” said Wahconah head coach Liz Kay.
“We always try to bring a lot of energy on defense, and we try to push the ball up the floor because that is mostly how we score,” said Gamberoni.
The Warriors continued their stellar defense in the second quarter, as Granby was unable to create quality shots. Gamberoni continued to be a spark plug for the Warriors as she was getting in the passing lanes and creating shots for her teammates. Sophomore guard Grace Wigington’s shooting opened up the offense as she knocked down a couple of 3-pointers. Wahconah finished the half with a 28-6 advantage. Wigington and Gamberoni combined to score 39 points.
“That kid fills up the stat sheet in every way, and she’s been doing it since I’ve been seeing her play in third grade, she goes 100 miles per hour on offense and defense, but most importantly she makes everyone around her better,” Kay said when asked about Gamberoni.
Wahconah started the second half strong as it went on a 16-3 run. The hosts continued forcing turnovers with their press, and Wigington and Gamberoni continued knocking down shots. The Warriors also received scoring contributions from senior guard Eva Eberwein (four points), senior forward Ella Quinto (two points) and junior guard Emma Belcher (five points). Wahconah finished the quarter with a 46-9 advantage.
“It’s been systematic for the last five years where our offense doesn’t determine defense, and we know we have to lead with that,” Kay said.
Granby (0-3) was able to score some points in the fourth quarter as senior guard Sienna Hill knocked down a 3-pointer and junior guard Autumn Sicard scored a team-high five points. However, the Warriors continued to roll, and Wigington added six points in the fourth quarter. Wigington led Wahconah in scoring with 20 points and Gamberoni added 19 points. The Warriors also received late scoring contributions from sophomore Olivia Mason, freshman Marleigh White, junior Sophia Drury, and sophomore Emily Doyle, which put a cap on the victory.
“She’s coming into her own, she’s playing a different role than she did last year, and that’s where she gains her confidence, and it was nice to see her hit some shots,” Kay said when asked about Wigington’s performance.
Wahconah is now on a four-game winning streak after dropping the first game of the season at Hoosac Valley. Kay’s girls have won each of the last four games by 18 or more points. They are starting to find their groove, and they look forward to one of their toughest games of the season on Thursday against South Hadley.
“We’re about to play the hardest team we’re gonna play for a while on Thursday, so the good thing about getting this win is that we get our day of practice tomorrow, and then we have confidence going into Thursday,” Kay said.
“Winning four games in a row helps our energy and brings our confidence up moving forward,” Gamberoni added.
WAHCONAH (55)
Gamberoni 7-6-19, Wigington 8-2-20, Eberwein 2-0-4, Belcher 2-0-5, Mason 1-0-2, Quinto 1-0-2, Barry 0-0-0, Drury 1-0-2, White 1-0-2, Doyle 0-1-1. Totals 23-9-55.
GRANBY (15)
Sicard 2-0-5, Gagnon 1-0-2, Walz 1-0-2, Hill 1-0-3, Klekotka 1-0-2, Parent 0-0-0, Sosa 0-0-0, Laliberte 0-0-0. Totals 6-0-15.
Wahconah 13 15 18 9 — 55
Granby 0 6 3 6 — 15
3 pointers — W 4 (Belcher, Gamberoni, Wigington 2); G 2(Hill, Sicard).