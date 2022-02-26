WESTFIELD — Winning a championship is always sweet. Beating a rival is also sweet. Winning one for the first time in more than a decade is something else entirely.
The top-seeded Warriors had three players score in double figures and they held No. 2 South Hadley to 23 points over the final three quarters in a 56-33 win Saturday in the PVIAC Western Massachusetts Class B championship game. It marked the first girls basketball title for Wahconah since 2011.
It was the third game of the day at Westfield High School. With the Taconic girls and boys winning the previous two games, it was a clean sweep of championship plaques for Berkshire County teams.
"It feels amazing," Wahconah's Eva Eberwein said. "We haven't done it for [11 years]. It just feels great to be a part of this team."
The Warriors trailed after one quarter, but opened the second quarter with an 8-2 run and never trailed again. Wahconah held South Hadley scoreless over the final 4:30 of the first half, led 24-14 at halftime, and pulled away in the third quarter.
"It has" been a long time, said Wahconah's Olivia Gamberoni, who had a double-double with game-high point (17) and rebound (10) totals. "It's just a great accomplishment for our team. I think we've come a long way since the beginning of the year, and I'm really proud of us."
Gamberoni nearly had a triple-double as she had eight assists, and added five steals.
The last time a Wahconah team won a title was that 2011 season. The Warriors knocked off Drury, Hampshire Regional and then defeated Palmer in the championship game.
Wahconah had come up short in its two most recent championship game appearances. In 2020, the Warriors lost to Hoosac Valley. In 2018, Hampshire got the win. It was in 2018 when Wahconah and South Hadley met on the floor in the tournament. In that game, Wahconah scored a 48-44 semifinal victory.
"Maybe in an hour," said Wahconah coach Liz Kay, when asked if she could wrap her arms around winning a Western Mass. title. "Maybe after a bus ride with kids telling stories and singing terrible songs. I didn't see this coming at all. I think you know that.
"It makes it that much more special."
This was the third time the Warriors and the Tigers had played this year. The Suburban League rivals first met on Dec. 23 in Dalton, a game Wahconah won 63-28. The teams played the rematch in South Hadley, and the Warriors had to eke out a 54-52 victory.
One thing to note is that in both of those regular-season wins, Grace Wigington played. She scored 18 points in the first game and 15 in the second. On Saturday, she was limited to cheerleading and stat-keeping duties on the Wahconah bench, as she was in her sweats, out with an injury.
To say Wahconah got out of the starting gate a little slow might have been an understatement.
In a low-scoring quarter, the Tigers took a 7-3 lead when Olivia Marion made 1 of 2 free throws with 1 minute, 40 seconds left. Up until that point, Wahconah had a basket by Olivia Mason and a free throw by Gamberoni on the board, going 1 for 13 from the field.
Gamberoni kicked the lid off the basket when Emma Belcher pulled down one of her five rebounds. The Warriors worked the ball for nearly 30 seconds, and Gamberoni caught a pass from Belcher and released the ball just before the shot clock horn sounded. The ball slid through the hoop.
South Hadley answered with a trey by Cianna Gurek, the only 3-point hoop coach Paul Dubuc's team made in the game.
Wahconah responded with a 3-pointer by Eberwein, off a Gamberoni assist. That made it 10-9 at the end of one quarter.
With Wigington out of the lineup, Wahconah needed contributions from other players, and one who stepped up big was Olivia Mason. Mason came off the bench to score 14 points and record three steals. One of them came on South Hadley's first possession of the second quarter. Belcher got the ball and hit a mid-range jumper that put the Warriors on top 11-10. On Wahconah's next possession, Mason got the ball inside, missed her first shot but was fouled on the putback. She made the two free throws. Mason got Wahconah's next two points when she rebounded a Dani Barry miss, and eventually scored off another nifty dime by Gamberoni. That made it 15-10, and Wahconah was on its way to a 14-4 second quarter, and a 10-point lockerroom lead.
"This is the finals, so we just have to pick up our energy," said Gamberoni, when asked about the slow start and fast finish. "We need energy for this game. At halftime, definitely we had a talk and we just brought our energy up."
Mason ended up with six points in the second quarter. Kay said that it's been a case of different people helping out to fill in the work done by Wigington.
"I thought our bigs were tremendous. Ella [Quinto] and Mason were just really, really good. They've all stepped up," said Kay. "It's not just Gambo. It's Eva making shots. It's Emma running things. It really has been seven kids that have taken equal responsibility for taking up that slack."
South Hadley got the first two points of the third quarter when Quinto fouled Talia Uribe, and Uribe made two shots to cut the lead to eight. Wahconah responded with six points, four of them by Mason and both on assists from Gamberoni. That forced coach Dubuc to call a time out. The damage was done. The horse was out of the barn. Pick your cliche, the Tigers were in a precarious spot.
"The best player, nine out of 10 times when they play is Gamberoni. She makes every one of those guys better," said the South Hadley coach. "She's a phenomenal basketball player. If we had somebody that could get our people wide-open looks... She draws a lot of attention and she knows what to do with the basketball."
If these two rivals meet again, it will have to be for the MIAA Division IV championship. Wahconah was the No. 2 seed in the D-IV field when the MIAA released the brackets during the Western Mass. finals on Saturday. South Hadley is the eighth seed, and the Tigers are on the opposite side of the bracket.