DALTON — Had it been 10 months, a year, a lifetime?
Liz Kay wasn’t sure, but after her Wahconah girls basketball program got the go-ahead to play games this season, one of the first things they did was circle Saturday, Feb, 7, 1:30 p.m.
A showdown against Hoosac Valley.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for, what has it been, 10 months? I don’t even know anymore, it’s such a vortex of time,” Kay said, when asked to think back to likely one of her more painful coaching memories.
It was, in fact, March 7, 2020, around 11 months ago, that the Warriors were held to three points in the first half of the Western Massachusetts Division III championship game. Those same red jerseys that suffocated top-seeded Wahconah at Curry Hicks Cage last spring, came walking into Ed Ladley Gymnasium on Saturday.
“I actually forgot. I was thinking about the regular season games [against Hoosac] from last year, and then, oh, there’s that game,” said Kay. “That was a real tough pill to swallow.”
A pandemic followed, and there’ll be no rematch in Amherst next month.
Saturday, masked and with no fans in the house, would have to do.
So, Wahconah took advantage of the opportunity. The Warriors delivered a bit of retribution, limiting the rival Hurricanes to four first-half points and winning in a runaway, 42-21.
The defense-to-offense transition that couldn’t quite connect at The Cage, cranked back up under Kay’s eye on Saturday. Emma Belcher opened the game with a steal and fastbreak basket. Maria Gamberoni followed with two swipe-and-scores of her own.
In the closing seconds of an 8-2 first quarter, Gamberoni took control off a steal by fellow captain Morgan Marauszwski, and found final tri-captain Noelle Furlong in transition for a layup.
Gamberoni finished with a game-high 21 points, giving her 1,070 in her career. That’s 51st all-time in Berkshire County girls basketball. She had eight in a second quarter in which the Warriors again held Hoosac to just two points.
The Hurricanes tied the game 2-2 with 4 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first quarter and didn’t score again until Alyssa Garabedian found Averie McGrath for a jumper at the 4:45 mark of the second.
That basket drew the Hurricanes within eight, but Wahconah punched right back. Gamberoni penetrated and kicked to Marauszwski for a 3-pointer and it was 15-4.
Gamberoni never lost control of the game, starting the third quarter with a nice hesitation dribble into the paint for a quick bucket. She scored Wahconah’s first six points of the frame, and by the time Annie Canales finally got a triple to go down with 5:20 remaining, it was already 27-4.
“Some of those kids. You add [Olivia Gamberoni] to the lineup, and she’s as aggressive as [Maria] and you get two kids like that on the floor, it can’t help but be contagious,” said Kay. “Noelle gets tips on everything, positionally we have Morgan on the bottom of the zone and she knows exactly where to go and does her job well.”
The sharp-shooting Canales was held scoreless in the first half and finished with six points.
Even the Warriors’ young guns got involved in a big way. Freshman Olivia Mason worked her way inside the paint for a pair of baskets to close out the third, both coming on drive-and-kicks from classmate Olivia Gamberoni.
The Hoosac Valley pedigree was still present, though, and first-year coach Holly McGovern’s crew didn’t fade quietly.
McGrath scored twice down low to end the third, starting what became an 8-1 run that cut the deficit to 34-18 with five minutes to play.
Wahconah was held without a basket for the first three-plus minutes of the fourth, before the senior leadership snapped back to attention.
Following a nice fake-and-take by Hoosac’s Abby Hugger, Marauszwski got into the lane and kicked to Maria Gamberoni for a straightaway 3-pointer that all-but buried the Hurricanes, down by 19.
In all, only three Hoosac players scored, led by McGrath’s eight points and eight rebounds, and Hugger’s seven points. Mason chipped in eight points and six rebounds for the Warriors, who had seven players find the scorebook. Furlong had 11 rebounds, and Olivia Gamberoni grabbed nine.
———
Hoosac 2 2 10 7 — 21
Wahconah 8 15 10 9 — 42
HV (21)
Canales 2-0-6, A. Garabedian 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Leisure 0-0-0, Witek 0-0-0, Hugger 3-1-7, McGrath 4-0-8, T. Garabedian 0-0-0. Totals 9-1-21.
W (42)
Furlong 1-0-2, Eberwein 0-0-0, Belcher 1-0-2, M. Gamberoni 8-3-21, O. Gamberoni 1-2-4, Marauszwski 1-0-3, Wigington 0-2-2, Mason 4-0-8. Totals 16-7-42.
3-point goals — HV 2 (Canales 2); W 3 (M. Gamberoni 2, Marauszwski).