The Wahconah girls could not keep up with the depth of New Lebanon and Berlin in the first virtual meet of the 2021 swimming season.
Alex Sotek reclaimed her record, owning the fastest 500 freestyle in school history, during the 101-55 win over the Warriors.
"Alex Sotek and Allison Slatter faced off in an epic battle in the 500 Free," New Lebanon/Berlin swim coach Tim Christiansen wrote in an email. "Last Friday, Allison broke Alex's 500 Free record and today they swam against each other to see if they could once again set a new school record."
Sotek's time of 5 minutes, 48.86 seconds entered the record books. Meanwhile, Slatter finished with a time of 5:54.20, good for second place.
"These two competitors pushed each other to the limit with Alex dropping 10 seconds off the school record and Allison dropping 4 seconds off her time from Friday," Christiansen wrote.
Sotek also captured the 100 breaststroke and was part of 200 medley and 400 free relay teams that grabbed first-place points. Slatter, who was also on the two relay teams, placed first in the 200 freestyle.
A pair of Sarahs had strong performances to lead the Warriors. Sarah Kunzmann secured the backstroke and Sarah Curti earned a win in the 100 butterfly. Kunzmann also swam a personal best in the 200 freestyle, earning a third-place finish in the process.
Paxton Strout earned a personal best in the 50 freestyle and Sheffield Drewry earned personal bests in both the 200 medley and 100 breaststroke.
The Wahconah girls will be back in the pool on Friday for a virtual meet against Taconic Hills.
———
New Lebanon/Berlin 101, Wahconah 55
200 medley relay — 1. NLB (Meyers, Slatter, Sotek, Jones) 2:15.56; 2. W (Kunzmann, Bills, Keefner, Curti) 2:34.59; 3. NLB (Kirsimagi, Hunt, Corsey, Truax) 2:36.17.
200 freestyle — 1. Slatter (NLB) 2:15.02; 2. Seyerlein (NLB) 2:43.13; 3. Kunzmann (W) 2:43.97.
200 medley — 1. Meyers (NLB) 3:03.29; 2. Keefner (W) 3:11.00; 3. Drewry (W) 3:29.47.
50 freestyle — 1. Jones (NLB) 32.00; 2. Truax (NLB) 34.31; 3. Noel (NLB) 36.37.
100 butterfly — 1. Curti (W) 1:33.39; 2. Keefner (W) 1:40.28.
100 freestyle — 1. Meyers (NLB) 1:17.34; 2. Corsey (NLB) 1:19.70; 3. Thompson (NLB) 1:19.70.
500 freestyle — 1. Sotek (NLB) 5:48.86; 2. Slatter (NLB) 5:54.20; 3. Strout (W) 8:56.26.
200 free relay — 1. NLB (Meyers, Jones, Truax, Kirsimagi) 2:09.13; 2. W (Keefner, Bills, Kunzmann, Curti); 3. NLB (Seyerlein, Thompson, Hunt, Corsey) 2:20.74.
100 backstroke — 1. Kunzmann (W) 1:23.43; 2. Kirsimagi (NLB) 1:23.88; 3. Curti (W) 1:31.80.
100 breaststroke — 1. Sotek (NLB) 1:20.53; 2. Hunt (NLB) 1:32.35; 3. Seyerlein (NLB) 1:38.94.
400 free relay — 1. NLB (Slatter, Jones, Kirsimagi, Sotek) 4:27.16; 2. NLB (Corsey, Truax, Hunt, Seyerlein) 5:28.83; 3. W (Drewry, Strout, Charon, Cobb) 6:18.23.