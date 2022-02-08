SOUTH HADLEY — Just before Christmas, the Wahconah girls hosted South Hadley and beat them by more than 30 points.
That night, South Hadley coach Paul Dubuc said that his Tigers would be ready for the rematch. South Hadley was more than ready, but it was the Warriors who got out of Hampshire County with the win.
Grace Wigington scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and Wahconah held off the Tigers 54-52 Tuesday night. Wigington and Emma Belcher each had 15 points.
When these teams met just before Christmas, Wahconah won 63-28 and hit 13, 3-point shots. On Tuesday, the Warriors only made four.
The first time these teams played, Olivia Gamberoni led the Wahconah offense with 20 points. Tuesday night, she scored five and did not pick up her first field goal until the fourth quarter. Belcher did much of the first-half heavy lifting, scoring eight of her 15 in a first half that had the Warriors on top 29-18.
The Tigers held Wahconah to six points in the third quarter and got to within four at 35-31. Whie South Hadley did get close, the Wahconah offense held Olivia Marion to just two of her 14 points in the last eight minutes.
It was a bounce-back win for Wahconah, as the Warriors lost to Amherst on Saturday.
———
WAHCONAH (54)
Eberwein 2-0-5, Belcher 6-2-15, Gamberoni 1-3-5, Drury 2-0-4 Wigington 5-3-15, Mason 1-0-2, Quinto 3-2-8. Totals 19-10-54.
SOUTH HADLEY (52)
Alley 1-0-2, Carey 0-0-0, Marion 5-4-14, Gurek 2-0-5, Sodertown 1-0-2, Unbe 2-5-9, Jackson 1-2-5, Bessone 2-0-4, Levrault 2-4-8. Totals 17-16-52.
Wahconah 14 15 6 19 — 54
South Hadley 7 11 13 21 — 52
3-point goals — W 4 (Wigington 2, Belcher, Eberwein). SH 2 (Gurek, Jackson).
Taconic 53, Northampton 52
PITTSFIELD — Every eye in the Taconic gym was on Brenna McNeice. She had the game in her hands.
Visiting Northampton had rallied from an eight-point deficit at the end of three quarters and was less than a second from sweeping the Green and Gold. But with seven-tenths of a second, McNeice went to the foul line and calmly sank two free throws to give Taconic a win and a split in the regular-season series.
The Blue Devils were paced by Ava Azzaro’s 17 points.
Taconic got a game-high 23 points from Ahliya Phillips and 10 more from Maddie Winn. Northampton coach Perry Messer’s defense really clamped down on Phillips in the fourth quarter, as she scored only two points.
Phillips had an unusual double-double with the 23 points and 11 steals. She also had eight rebounds and four assists. Faith Cross snared 11 rebounds for the Green and Gold.
———
NORTHAMPTON (52)
Ciaglo 3-1-8, Denhart 2-4-8, Derby 2-0-6, Azzaro 5-7-17, McDonald 1-0-2, Hotchins 3-2-8, Ruberti 1-0-2, Fischer 0-1-1. Totals 17-15-52.
TACONIC (53)
Hudson 1-0-3, Walker 0-0-0, Phillip 8-6-23, Moorer 0-0-0, McNeice 2-3-7, Leasure 1-0-2, Winn 4-0-10, F. Cross 3-2-8. Totals 19-11-53.
Northampton 12 10 12 18 — 52
Taconic 12 14 16 11 — 53
3-point goals — NH 3 (Derby 2, Ciaglo). T 4 (Winn 2, Hudson, Phillips).
Pittsfield 72, East Longmeadow 35PITTSFIELD — At the Moynihan Field House, Pittsfield came roaring out of the gate and never stopped.
The Generals led 26-7 after one quarter, and East Longmeadow never caught up. It marked the first time this year that Pittsfield scored in double figures in each of the game’s four quarters. It was also the first time PHS had four double-figure scorers.
Jamie Duquette had a game-high 22 points, adding six rebounds. Charlotte Goodnow had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists. Randi Duquette recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Dezerea Powell chipped in with 12 points.
Pittsfield, now 9-6, swept the season series with the Spartans, having won the first meeting 55-32.
———
EAST LONGMEADOW (35)
Catanzarle 1-1-4, Duony 1-3-5, Ramos 1-0-2, Devoie 0-3-3, Dowd 3-1-8, Cloutier 1-0-3, Smith 1-0-2, Maccarino 2-0-4, Weiss 1-0-2, Marja 0-2-2. Totals 11-10-35.
PITTSFIELD (72)
Goodnow 5-1-12, Supranowicz 2-0-4, Malumphy 2-0-5, R. Duquette 2-5-10, McNeil 1-2-4, Sadowy 1-0-2, J. Duquette 7-6-22, Small 1-0-3, Powell 4-1-10. Totals 25-15-72.
East Longmdw 7 4 8 16 — 35
Pittsfield 26 12 21 13 — 72
3-point goals — EL 3 (Cloutier, Dowd, Catanzarle). P 7 (J. Duquette 2, R. Duquette, Goodnow, Malpumpy, Small, Powell).
Hoosac Valley 60, Granby 19GRANBY — The Hurricanes got off the bus hitting on all cylinders. Hoosac outscored the Rams 17-2 in the first quarter, and that signaled how the rest of the night was going to go.
Averie McGrath had a game-high 17 points and Rylynn Witek added 12 for Hoosac.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (60)
Boudreau 2-0-4, Cappiello 1-0-2, Billetz 4-1-9, Shea 1-0-2, A. Garabedian 3-0-6, McNeice 0-0-0, Meczywor 0-0-0, Lesure 2-0-4, Witek 5-2-12, McGrath 7-0-17 T. Garabedian 2-0-4. Totals 27-3-60.
GRANBY (18)
Sosa 2-0-4, Laliberte 1-1-3, Roy 0-0-0, Gagnon 0-0-0, Parent 1-0-2, Klekotka 0-0-0, Walz 2-2-8, Huebner 0-1-1. Totals 6-4-18.
Hoosac 17 14 19 10 — 60
Granby 2 4 2 10 — 18
3-point goals — G 2 (Walz 2). HV 3 (McGrath 3).
SICS 58, Drury 50SPRINGFIELD — One bad quarter did the Blue Devils in.
“Great effort on the road. Couldn’t be happier with how hard my kids played,” Drury coach Ian Downey wrote in an email. “If not for a rough shooting third, the game would have been anybody’s. Despite the loss my hope is the girls realize how good they could be. The SICS gym has a great atmosphere, so to go on the road and battle them like we did, should give my girls confidence going forward.”
The Blue Devils and Bulldogs were tied 29-29 at halftime, but the home team outscored Drury 16-8 in the third quarter. While The Blue Devils did make it a two-possession game in the final minute and a half, they could not get over the hump.
Kayla McGrath had 17 points to lead Drury, whie Alyssa Russell added 15. Alicia Mitchell had a game-high 18 points for the Bulldogs.
———
DRURY (50)
McGrath 5-5-17, Sarkis 0-0-0, Davis 1-2-4, Felix 3-1-9, LaCasse 1-0-2, Bishop 1-1-3, Russel 6-0-15, Hurnick 0-0-0. Totals 17-9-50.
SICS (58)
Hodge 1-0-2, Shubrick 5-4-14, Mitchell 9-0-18, Witherspoon 1-0-3, Davis 7-3-17, Charles 2-0-4. Totals 25-7-58.
Drury 12 17 8 13 — 50
SICS 14 15 16 11 — 58
3-point goals — S 1 (Witherspoon). D 7 (Russell 3, McGrath 2, Felix 2).
Palmer 48, Lenox 28PALMER — The Lenox girls had a rough fourth quarter Tuesday night, and that cost the Millionaires a chance to extend their winning streak to three games.
“A much better game than in their first meeting in Lenox on Jan 10,” Lenox coach Nicole Patella wrote in an email, however Lenox still gave up a lot of points in a quarter. This time is was 19 in the fourth. In the first game we lost by 36 and gave up 25 in the 3rd quarter.”
The Millionaires were behind 18-14 at halftime and by only 29-23 after three quarters. Behind a six-point fourth quarter by Madi Therault, the Panthers outscored Lenox 19-5 to win going away. Therault had a game-high 20 points.
Mia Giardina had 11 points to pace the Millionaires.
———
LENOX (28)
Doyle 0-0-0, Patel 0-0-0, Pignatelli 0-0-0 Fairfield 2-0-5, Paul 0-3-3, Nichols 0-0-0, Kirchner 0-0-0, Lipton 2-1-6, Ano 0-0-0, Nicotra 1-0-3, Giardina 5-1-11. Totals 10-5-28.
PALMER (48)
M. Therault 8-4-20, Murray 1-0-3 Ward 1-0-3, Dugan 0-0-0, McTier 3-1-7, Baer 0-2-2, Bigda 0-0-0, Pardo 2-0-6, C. Therault 2-0-7. Totals 18-8-48.
Lenox 5 9 9 5 — 28
Pamer 7 11 11 19 — 48
3-point goals — L 3 (Fairfield, Lipton, Nicotra). P 5 (Pardo 2, C. Therault, Ward, Murray).
McCann Tech 56, Renaissance 27NORTH ADAMS — This game had been scheduled for Monday in Springfield. Instead, it was Tuesday in North Adams, and the Hornets too full advantage. They held the visitors to eight points in the first half and rolled to a comfortable victory.
“It was nice to get on the court again,” McCann coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “The girls played well and moved the ball well which creates some nice open looks.”
Izzy LaCasse got rolling offensively as she builds up her basketball strengh. LaCasse finished with a game-high 26 points. She scored eight in the first quarter and had 17 at halftime. Macey Tatro added 13 for the Hornets.
———
RENAISSANCE (27)
Hines 5-4-14 Nicholson 1-0-2, Sutter 0-0-0, Mercedes 0-0-0, Marrero 2-0-5, Buzzell 1-0-2, Jacobs 0-0-0, Cordero 2-0-4, Stevenson 0-0-0. Totals 11-4-27.
McCANN TECH (56)
Clark 0-0-0, Hayer 1-0-3, LaCasse 10-4-26, Boisvert 4-0-8, Moran 1-0-2, Tatro 6-1-13, Rose 1-0-2, Marsh 1-0-2, Reynolds 0-0-0, Codogni 0-0-0, Vallieres 0-0-0. Totas 24-5-56.
Renaissance 5 3 9 10 — 27
McCann Tech 10 17 18 11 — 56
3-point goals — R 1 (Marrero). MT 3 (LaCasse 2, Hayer).
Belchertown 51, Mount Greylock 50WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock came roaring back in the fourth quarter, holding visiting Belchertown to only six points. The Mounties just could not get that game-tying or game-winning point.
The Orioles came out of the locker room at haftime and went on a 21-12 run to take a 45-37 lead after three quarters. Gina Camerota had four, 3-point baskets in the third quarter. She finsihed with 15 points.
Greylock was paced by 14-point performances from Abby Scialabba and Emma Newberry.
———
BELCHERTOWN (51)
Klingensmith 8-1-18, Laflamme 0-0-0, Cote 0-0-0, Camerata 5-0-15, Troy 3-5-11, Larouche 1-0-2, LePage 2-0-5. Totals 20-6-51.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (50)
Leveque 3-2-8, Newberry 6-0-14, Art 0-0-0, Brannan 1-0-2, Quagliano 0-2-2, Barnes 0-0-0, Scialabba 5-2-14, Sullivan 2-0-4, Gilooly 0-0-0, Henderson 0-0-0, Coody 3-0-6 Totals 20-6-50.
Belchertown 16 8 21 6 — 51
Greylock 10 15 12 13 — 50
3-point goals — B 7 (Camerata 5, LePage, Klingensmith). MG 4 (Newberry 2, Scialabba 2).