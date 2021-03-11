NORTH ADAMS — One more game, and the Wahconah girls basketball team will finish with a 20-0 record.
Maria Gamberoni scored a game-high 19 points as the visiting Warriors beat Drury 52-27 Thursday night.
Gamberoni now has 1,361 points, good for 20th on the list. She passed former Hoosac Valey standout Alie Mendel, who had 1,357 points. Up next on the list is former Hoosac star Emily Rosse, who had 1,370 points.
Wahconah jumped out to a quick 20-6 lead after one quarter, and the Blue Devils could not catch up.
Alyssa Russell had nine points, going 6 for 6 from the foul line, to lead the Blue Devils (1-5).
WAHCONAH (52)
Taylor 0-2-2, Furlong 2-0-5, Eberwein 0-1-1, Belcher 3-0-8, M. Gamberon 8-2-19, O. Gamberon 3-0-7, Drury 1-0-2, Marauszwski 2-0-6, Quinto 0-0-0, Barry 0-0-0, Wigington 1-0-2, Mason 0-0-0. Totals 20-5-52.
DRURY (27)
McGrath 2-2-6, Houghtaling 0-0-0, Bishop 0-1-1, LaCasse 2-0-5, Cellana 0-0-0, Russell 1-6-9, Harnick 0-0-0 Moran 2-0-4, Dobbert 0-2-2. Totals 7-11-27.
Wahconah 20 10 14 8 — 52
Drury 6 6 9 6 — 27
3-point goals — Wahconah 7 (Belcher 2, Marauszwski 2, Furlong, M. Gamberoni, O. Gamberoni). Drury 2 (LaCasse, Russell).