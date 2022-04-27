DALTON — The Wahconah girls lacrosse team spent Tuesday reflecting and Wednesday projecting.
It was a bounce-back win for the Warriors, who responding to a discouraging loss at Granby earlier in the week with a 12-2 drubbing of Chicopee Comp at home. The Colts did not score in the second half.
When Alison Wegrzyn scored for Chicopee Comp with six minutes left in the first half, it did already seemed like the contest was already out of reach.
In reality, her strike drew the visiting Colts within 5-2 despite the Wahconah offense dominating possession. Chicopee Comp goalie Katherine Ingram had already made 10 of her 22 saves.
The Warriors did eventually break through the senior keeper, and once they did, the onslaught didn't stop. Wegrzen's strike, her second of the game, was the final goal the Colts managed against Wahconah. Freshman goalie Phalyn Renderer and company held the visitors scoreless for the final 30:57 of game time, while their offense closed on a 7-0 run.
"Spirits were a little low, but we came into practice yesterday and just talked. We came into this game with a very positive attitude and that was important for us," said Claire Naef, who led the way with four goals. "We definitely reflected on our mistakes and were able to fix them and do well today."
Eva Eberwein and Anna Naef registered two goals and an assist each.
Claire Naef tallied her hat trick with 7:01 left in the first half, working a dynamite spin move after Ingram had strayed too far from the crease. That goal made it 5-1 Wahconah.
"Yesterday we didn't even practice. We talked," said coach Kathy Budaj. "When you look and see 2/3 of the roster is brand new, there are some bumps in the road. But, we're learning, we're growing and that's all I can ask for. Today, each person was going to work on something that they identified, and I saw that a lot today."
After Wegrzyn drew the Colts within three, they had a couple of chances on whistles in the offensive zone to claw even closer with about five minutes till the half. Instead, Ava Massaro came up with a huge takeaway and Paige Trager scored on a bouncer going the other way.
Chicopee called time out on the goal with 3:48 left, but Eberwein won the face-off and Anna Naef fed Norah Esko on a strong cut the net for the 7-2 lead. Eberwein made it a six-goal halftime lead on a free position with a minute left.
"Our cutting is really important. A couple of us are good drivers, so the cuts help get our stronger stick-handlers open. The girls are getting a lot better, they're starting to really get it and it's paying off," said Claire Naef, who, with Eberwein, are the lone seniors on Wahconah. "We're growing a lot.
"It's exciting. I'm looking forward to seeing the growth from such a young and new team. Those girls who have never played before scoring goals and stopping other teams."
Esko and Dakota Casella added two more goals in the first five minutes of the second half, and Wahconah pretty much put the game out of reach.
Renderer had a pretty light work day for Wahconah, but despite the dropping temperatures, stayed warm enough to flash her stick in the middle of the second half. She made three of her four saves in a 90-second spurt that included turning away a free position try and seeing two other freebies sail wide of her net.