GREAT BARRINGTON — While track and field consists of a collection of individual events, it can also prove to be the ultimate team sport.
The Wahconah girls didn't have a single athlete win multiple events, and the Lenox boys had just Andre Collins winning dual competitions, yet both teams left Monument Mountain victorious on Saturday afternoon.
The Millionaires boys team saw Wahconah win 10 of 17 events with two three-time victors, but still claimed a 10-point win, 74-64. Meanwhile, the Wahconah girls won just six individual events and dropped two of three relays, yet still survived by a razor-thin 74-67 decision.
Individually, Lenox's Solia Schmid and Wahconah's Brody Calvert and Zane Walton ruled the day, each taking home three first-place finishes.
Schmid flexed her leaping might in sweeping the hurdles and taking long jump. The 100 hurdles was a thriller, with Schmid keeping Wahconah's Kelly Anderson on her shoulder 18.37-18.91. Lenox had a series of major highlights, with Mary Elliot winning both the 100 and 400, while Ellen Huth took the mile and Julianne Harwood the two mile, but the Millionaires were left lacking in the field. Of the 18 podium spots available in field events, Wahconah took 15. That, even minus Schmid's win and a javelin victory by Sai Meesala, translated to 41 of the 54 possible points and a seven-point victory for the Warriors.
Not that coach Jeff Pike's Wahconah girls were without their top-level talent coming through. Quinn Walton and Brody Kaley went 1-2 in the 200, finishing in 29.51 and 30.05, respectively, while senior standout Haley Crosier won the 800 handily in 2:34.72. While Olivia Gamberoni was runner-up in the 100 and 400 to Elliot, she did land a win in triple jump for an 11-point day. Wahconah got field wins from Molly Shippee in shot put and Adelyn Furlong, by a mere three inches, in discus. Aryianna Garceau cleared 4-06 and led a blue sweep in high jump.
The meet's featured event was the 100-meter dash. Gamberoni and Elliot took the middle two lanes and were side by side for the entire stretch. While it looked like Gamberoni's lean at the finish would be enough, Elliot's power carried the day in a photo finish, 13.12-13.13.
While Calvert and Walton were heavily decorated on the boys side, Lenox mixed enough distance prowess and throwing power to come through with a victory.
Collins illustrated that multifaceted Millionaires attack to a T, taking first in javelin with a 134-00 and then pounding out a 2:10.88 to win the 800. He was also runner-up in triple jump and discus, hanging 16 points on the board for Lenox.
Lenox's Colin Young and Dennis Love attacked the mile race, running neck-and-neck for two laps in around 2:20, before both hanging on to finish under 5 minutes for the first time ever. Young, who carded a second in the 800, won the event in 4:51.99, a time that would've ranked in the top 10 at the 2019 Central/West D-II meet.
Teammates Ted Yee and Harry Touloukian dazzled in the two mile, taking turns leading one another before Yee hammered out the final lap and crossed in 10:41.19. Following Touloukian in, Cormac Mathews saved an important point for the Millionaires over the final 25 meters, taking third by less than a second.
Walton was the man sprinting, besting Lenox's Ian Bridges in the 100 by .31 seconds and grabbing the 200 as well. He also won a lightly-contested high jump.
Calvert put on quite a show in the 400, coming from seemingly nowhere to storm past Lenox's Ely Carroll in 53.82. Carroll crossed in 53.93. Calvert also won the long jump and triple jump fairly handily.
Wahconah actually won nine individual events in the meet, with Liam Furlong and Brennan Andersen splitting hurdles and Alex Perenick throwing 39-01 in shot put. Lenox got a win from Daniel Snow in discus.
———