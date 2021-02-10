DALTON — Noelle Furlong scored a game-high 16 points, while Maria Gamberoni had 12 of her 14 points in the second quarter as host Wahconah broke open a close game and went on to beat Mount Greylock 48-27 Wednesday night.
The Warriors led Greylock 10-9 after one quarter. Gamberoni erupted for her 12 points in the second quarter as Wahconah outscored Greylock 20-4 and never trailed. It was 30-13 at halftime.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (27)
Levesque 0-0-0, Newberry 0-0-0, Art 0-0-0, Babcock 5-1-11, Quagliano 1-0-2, Stevens 0-0-0, Scialabba 3-0-9, Sullivan 0-2-2, Coudy 1-1-3, Politis 0-0-0. Totals 10-4-27.
WAHCONAH (48)
Furlong 5-3-16, Eberwein 0-0-0, Belcher 2-0-4, M. Gamberoni 6-1-14, O. Gamberoni 2-0-4, Drury 0-0-0. Marauszwski 0-0-0, Quinto 0-0-0, Barry 0-0-0, Wigington 1-2-4, Mason 3-0-6. Ttoals 19-6-48
Mount Greylock 9 4 8 6 — 27
Wahconah 10 20 6 12 — 48
3-point goals — Greylock 3 (Scialabba 3). Wahconah 4 (Furlong 3, M. Gamberoni).