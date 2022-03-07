DALTON — Mashpee coach Jazz Silva said she had no idea that Monday night's MIAA Division IV Sweet 16 girls basketball game would come down to one shot.
But it did.
Photos: Wahconah girls basketball plays Mashpee in MIAA D-IV State Sweet 16
On Monday night in Dalton, the Wahconah girls were beaten 47-45 by Mashpee in the MIAA State Tournament.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from this game, click here.
"They're the definition of resilient," Silva said of the second-seeded Wahconah girls after the final horn sounded, and the No. 15 Falcons from Cape Cod escaped with a 47-45 win.
"We knew they had some great players. We knew they had a great coaching staff," she said. "They just never gave up."
And it would have been easy for the Warriors to "give up," because in the first half very little went right.
The Warriors scored six points in the first quarter, making only one hoop — a 3-pointer by Emma Belcher. The Warriors had 14 of their 18 turnovers in the first half as the Falcons extended their lead to 24-9 midway through the second quarter and were up 30-19 at halftime.
Wahconah didn't surrender, cutting into Mashpee's advantage and taking its only lead of the game on a basket by Dani Barry making it 45-43 with three minutes to play. The Warriors never got another point and when Olivia Gamberoni's half-court heave hit the rim and bounced away, the upset was complete.
"It's never for a lack of effort," Wahconah coach Liz Kay said. "My heart is completely full. I'm so proud of them."
The 19 points had to have the Warrior coaches and players shaking their heads. Wahconah was an uncharacteristic 5 for 26 from the floor in the first half and 2 for 12 from outside the 3-point arc. Mashpee was 10 for 23 from the field.
Mashpee had one goal in the game — keep Olivia Gamberoni from dominating the scoresheet. The Falcons did a good job in the first half, holding Wahconah's standout sophomore off the board until midway through the second quarter when she made 1 of 2 at the line. Mashpee played a diamond-and-one on Gamberoni, throwing defenders like Paris Widdiss-Hendricks, Amiyah Peters and even Hialeah Turner-Foster at Gamberoni. Turner-Foster did have a game-high 20 points, nine rebounds and six steals.
But Gamberoni got her first field goal as the first half ended, scoring just as the horn sounded. Fouled by Peters, Gamberoni completed the 3-point play. Although down 30-19, the Warriors seemed to get a second-life.
Gamberoni scored on the first play of the third quarter, and the Warriors began their steep climb back into the game.
While the diamond-and-one kept Gamberoni off the board, the sophomore became a facilitator. She picked up five of her game-high seven assists in the second half, driving to the basket and usually dishing to Olivia Mason. Mason led Wahconah with 12 points.
"She's used to that though. She's practically averaging a triple-double all year," Kay said. "It comes in different ways. She's the heart and soul and engine of our group. She doesn't care about scoring. If it means somebody else can score, she'll facilitate and do that."
After trailing by double-digits for much of the first half and part of the third quarter, Wahconah finally got the deficit back to single digits on a drive and dish from Gamberoni to Mason, making it 36-28, with 3:31 to play. One minute later, Mason rebounded a Gamberoni miss, cutting the deficit to six.
Turner-Foster answered with an open look at the hoop, swishing a 3-pointer to make it 39-30. But Wahconah scored the final four points of the quarter as Mason made 1 of 2 from the line and Emma Belcher hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left. It was 39-34, and nobody was leaving the gym.
A hoop by Ella Quinto to open the fourth quarter cut the lead to three. Mashpee answered with baskets by Widdis-Hendricks and a steal-and-score by Turner-Foster. That made it 43-36, and forced Kay to call time out.
Gamberoni was fouled in the act and made both free throws. Those were the first of nine unanswered points for the Warriors, and when Barry converted on the dime by Gamberoni, Wahconah had a 45-43 lead, its first of the game. Mashpee coach Silva called time out.
Both teams played tough defense, but Turner-Foster got open in the left corner with 1:45 left and hit a 3-pointer, putting Mashpee back on top.
Wahconah did not score over those final three minutes, although Gamberoni was sent to the line with 15.6 seconds left. She missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Mashpee's Cheyenne Hendricks had a chance to all but seal the win, but she too missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Hailey Garcia got the offensive rebound, was fouled and made 1 of 2 from the line. She missed the second, Peters rebounded and was fouled. There were 5.8 seconds left.
Peters would have locked up the victory with two, but she missed the first of the 1-and-1. Quinto got the rebound to Gamberoni, but her half-court shot was off line.
The Warriors were out-rebounded 53-42 in the game. Stella Stecei had 12 boards and three blocks. For Wahconah, Mason finished with eight rebounds and two steals, while Belcher had seven boards.
"Nothing grows in a comfort zone, right? We've been uncomfortable playing hard teams all year," Kay said. "Our kids have really grown up throughout that. That's more important to me than anything else."