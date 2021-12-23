DALTON — It was just under a month ago when the Wahconah girls basketball team lost its season opener at Hoosac Valley. Since then, the Warriors have been rolling.
Wahconah won its fifth straight game Thursday night, and held its third consecutive opponent under 30 points as the Warriors routed South Hadley 63-28 in Wahconah’s last game before the Christmas break.
“We shot well, and I think that makes things a lot easier,” Wahconah coach Liz Kay said of her team, which hit 13, 3-point shots. That’s in comparison to South Hadley making 10 baskets in total.
In the four games since the loss at Hoosac, Wahconah had not only won four straight games, but the Warriors’ average margin of victory had been 30 points. On Thursday, they beat a quality opponent by 55. South Hadley had opened 3-1 and the margin of victory in those three wins was by double figures. The Tigers only loss was a 62-60 decision against Hoosac.
In the last eight quarters, the most points Wahconah has given up was 10 points.
“I think [the opening loss] helped us a lot,” said Wahconah’s Grace Wigington. “We need to know there are going to be tough teams out there. We know now that we’re a pretty good team.”
That “pretty good” Wahconah team scored the first 10 points of the game, and the Tigers were chasing the rest of the night. Olivia Gamberoni, who had a double-double with game high points (20) and rebounds (12), started the night off by catching a pass from Emma Belcher and draining a 3-point shot. It was the first of her four 3-pointers on the night. It came after Gamberoni started the play with a steal.
Gamberoni went to the line on Wahconah’s next possession, making a pair of free throws. Then, after South Hadley’s Meg Carey committed a turnover, Wigington hit a pull-up jumper from the left wing.
South Hadley’s Olivia Roberts missed a pair of free throws, and Wahconah’s Olivia Mason rebounded. Belcher found the ball in her hands and swished a three to make it 10-0.
Compounding the problem for South Hadley was the fact that the Tigers didn’t make a basket until leading scorer Alex Jackson hit from outside the arc with 5 minutes, 46 seconds left. It was one of three baskets the Tigers made in the first eight minutes, as they went 3 for 18.
“I think a lot of is not being able to put it in. We can’t get into what we want to get in, and then we’re chasing and scrambling,” South Hadley coach Paul Dubuc said. “That was far and away our worst shooting night of the year. [Wahconah] played great. They didn’t miss. They didn’t miss too many shots. We’ll work in it. We’ll get better.”
South Hadley had held the Warriors to one basket over the final 2 1/2 minutes, which made the quarter score 24-10. That’s not good, but also in high school basketball, not insurmountable. That is, until the other team hits back-to-back 3-point hoops to open things up.
Eva Eberwein and Wigington hit those long-range shots, extending the Wahconah lead to 20. South Hadley’s Kacie Leverault scored on a putback of a miss by Kelly Vey, which cut the Wahconah lead to 18 points. That, however was as close as South Hadley got.
Wahconah led 39-14 at halftime, and that was that.
“I actually almost wished there wasn’t a halftime,” Kay said. “We were on a roll there a little bit. We got a little tentative after halftime. Hence, the timeout that I took [in the first 1:30]. We need to continue to be in attack mode, regardless of the score.”
In addition to her 20 points and 12 boards, Gamberoni had four assists and three steals. Wigington had 18 points and six rebounds, while Belcher had a game-high five assists to go with six points. Eberwein also scored in double figures with 11 points.
No South Hadley player scored in double figures. Jackson had a team-high six points. Jackson had come into the game averaging 11.3 points per game. Olivia Marion is South Hadley’s leading scorer and was averaging 11.5 points per game. Wahconah held her to two free throws.
“We’re a very defensive team,” Wigington said. “We always put defense first. They did have some great shots tonight, but we played hard on defense and kept going. Getting the early points gives us the confidence to keep going, to keep knowing we have the lead and to keep playing hard.”
SOUTH HADLEY (28)
Alley 2-1-5, Carey 1-0-2, Moroney 0-0-0, Marion 0-2-2, Bullough 0-0-0, Asselin 0-0-0, Gurek 0-0-0, Soderbown 1-0-2, Uribe 1-1-3, Vey 1-0-2, Jackson 2-0-6, Dean 1-0-2, Bessone 0-0-0, Leverault 1-2-4. Totals 10-6-28.
WAHCONAH (63)
Eberwein 3-2-11, Barry 0-0-0, Belcher 2-0-6, Gamberoni 5-6-20, Drury 0-0-0, Roberts 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Wigington 7-0-18, Mason 0-1-1, Quinto 3-1-7. Totals 20-10-63
South Hadley 10 4 9 5 — 28
Wahconah 24 15 13 11 — 63
3-point goals — SH 2 (Jackson 2). Wahconah 13 (Wigington 4, Gamberoni 4, Eberwein 3, Belcher 2).