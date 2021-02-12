GREAT BARRINGTON — The unbeaten Wahconah girls took all of the suspense out of this game early. Make that really early.
Host Monument Mountain took, and made, the first shot for the first two points of the first quarter. The Warriors responded with the next, and final 16 of the quarter. It was much too large of a hole to climb out of as the Warriors left here with a 41-16 win in the first game of a varsity doubleheader on Friday night.
"We try to come out with as much energy as possible every single game," said Wahconah's Maria Gamberoni, who had a game-high 16 points. "It helps when you have a lot of momentum from steals, layups and whatnot. Obviously, we prefer transition points. Our goal is to come out every game with as much energy in the first quarter.
"It sets the pace for the rest of the game."
Gamberoni had a pretty good night on the stat sheet. In addition to her xx points, she had a game-high eight rebounds and five steals. While she led the Warriors in steals, they did have 19 steals from Monument Mountain's 25 turnovers in the game. Wahconah did score 13 points off of turnovers. Had the Warriors shot better in the game, that total might have been higher.
Abby Wade caught a nice pass from Elee Hull and scored on a layup 10 seconds into the quarter. Unfortunately for Monument, that was the high point of the half.
Wahconah's Maria Gamberoni answered 20 seconds later, when she found a sliver of space in the lane and took it to the hoop for two. That started a 16-point Wahconah run that put the game out of reach.
The Warriors made seven of their first eight shot attempts in the quarter. Of those seven, four were layups that came after Monument Mountain turnovers.
"We've been really fortunate, because we obviously had weeks on weeks of practice when other people didn't so we've been able to work on [the defense]," Wahconah coach Liz Kay said. "I thought we played really well."
Historically, when a high school basketball team falls behind big in the first quarter, a good second quarter might help right the ship. That had to be what Monument coach Randy Koldys had been hoping for. It wasn't what he got.
Monument's Maya Velasco missed a shot to open the second quarter. Noelle Furlong got the rebound, brought the ball into the front court and found Emma Belcher with a nice diagonal pass. Belcher drained a 3-point shot. That was a five-point swing, and started a 14-0 run to open the quarter. By the time the Spartans' Abby Dohoney got inside for a hoop, it was 30-4, and the only thing anyone was waiting for were the final statistics.
Wahconah led 31-4 at halftime behind 12 points from Maria Gamberoni and seven from Furlong.
The third quarter, however, set the sport back to the mid 20th Century. It took Monument nearly six minutes to score while it took Wahconah nearly seven minutes to crack the scoreboard. The third quarter actually was a 2-2 draw.
Belcher had nine points for Wahconah, while Furlong finished with seven. Olivia Gamberoni had three points but pulled down seven rebounds.
For Monument, Abby Wade finished with six points. Mia Wade had four points and a team-high six rebounds.
Wahconah puts its 6-0 record on the line Saturday at Hoosac Valley. The last time they played, the Warriors beat the Hurricanes 42-21. Monument plays Mount Greylock.
"We played three times this week and four times last week," Maria Gamberoni said. "Then Hoosac. That'll be good competition."
"It's day-by-day. We're just happy to be playing. I'm learning a lot about how practice is overrated and my coaching is really not that important," Kay said with a laugh. "They just need to go out and play.
"We have three more games in the next four days, so obviously, it's one at a time. It's just exciting to be able to play."
———
WAHCONAH (41)
Taylor 0-0-0, Furlong 2-3-7, Eberwein 1-0-2, Belcher 3-2-9, M. Gamberoni 8-0-16, O. Gamberoni 1-1-3, Drury 0-0-0, Marauszwski 0-0-0, Quinto 0-0-0, Berry 0-0-0, Wigington 2-0-4, Mason 0-0-0. Totals 17-6-41.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (16)
Dohoney 1-0-2, Cunningham 0-0-0, Tenney 0-0-0 Mead 0-0-0, Lewis 2-0-4, A. Wade 2-2-6, Velasco 0-0-0, M. Wade 2-0-4, Hull 0-0-0. Total 7-2-16.
Wahconah 16 15 2 8 — 41
Monument 2 2 2 10 — 16
3-point goals — Wahconah 1 (Belcher).