TROY, N.Y. — The scoreboard did not read the way Conner Noyes and his RPI football teammates might have hoped. Last week’s 10-7 loss to Carnegie Mellon University did knock the Engineers from the D3football.com Top 25, but the real goal for Noyes and his squad is still ahead of them.
“They’re not in our league, so our playoff hopes aren’t dead yet,” Noyes said. “Honestly, it could be looked at as a good thing. They exposed some things for us and we exposed some things for them. It’s kind of iron sharpens iron. We’ll go back to the film and see how we can get better.
“The only thing we can do is move forward from here.”
The Wahconah graduate is a senior at RPI and starts at linebacker for coach Ralph Isernia’s Engineers.
In two games, Noyes is the leading tackler in the Liberty League with 21 tackles, 14 of them unassisted. He had 11 tackles in the loss to Carnegie Mellon, a game where CMU ran for a net 33 yards and had 161 yards in total offense. In fact, the only touchdown for the visitors came on a one-yard drive.
The Tartans’ Logan Young picked off a Matt Petercuskie pass and returned it 30 yards to the RPI 1-yard line. It took CMU three plays before quarterback Ben Mills scored on a sneak.
Isernia is in his 10th season at the helm in Troy, and had nothing but praise for his senior linebacker.
“Conner is everything you want in a football player. From his leadership to the way he goes about his day-to-day in the weight room, in the locker room, on the football field, there’s no letup,” Isernia said after the CMU game. “I can say he’s never really had a bad day. He comes to practice with a smile on his face and he gets down to work. You can see that in his game prep. You can see that in the way he works in the locker room and how he’s developed himself into a key contributor in our defense.”
Noyes was the fifth-leading tackler on last year’s 11-2 team that made it to the NCAA Division III quarterfinal round. The Engineers beat Endicott and SUNY Cortland before losing to No. 1 North Central in the quarterfinals. He is, however the second-leading returning tackler.
“You could see that maturity from him when he was a freshman. He was playing a lot on our special teams. He was caught up with some seniors that were playing in front of him and playing really well,” the RPI coach said. “He was able to get in, and when he had gotten in, he was making plays. He was a guy we said ‘hey, we could win with him.’”
So far this season, RPI beat Dickinson and lost to Carnegie Mellon. RPI will host WPI Saturday and then play at St. John Fisher before beginning Liberty League play on Oct. 1 at Rochester.
A highlight game for Wahconah football fans will be Oct. 15, when RPI hosts Liberty League foe Hobart. One of Noyes’ former Wahconah teammates, tight end Luke Hescock, plays for Hobart. He has two catches for 28 yards as Hobart is currently 1-1.
RPI finished the 2021 season ranked 13th in the D3football.com poll. The Engineers started the season at No. 20, and were 22nd before last week’s loss, a result that catapulted CMU into the Top 25.
“We just take it one day at a time. Just get better in practice. We don’t really worry about what the media says,” Noyes said. “They can talk what they want to talk. It’s not really our focus.”
On defense, Noyes is one of nine seniors on RPI’s two-deep. Add to that four graduate students and a fifth-year player, and the Engineers are an experienced bunch. Isernia has credited Noyes for his leadership, and that is something the Dalton resident takes seriously.
“I’ve been in kind of this position since high school. I like to be in the leadership role,” Noyes said. “I have a lot of leaders around me. Oftentimes, it’s a group of us, a group of older guys trying to push the younger guys and help the younger guys make us better.”
Noyes is a mechanical engineering major at RPI. A difficult major, to be sure, but the senior said that he gets his work done on the field and in the classroom.
“There’s always time,” he said. “Sometimes you have to put your phone down and go to class and do homework. You can control what you have to control. Sometimes you stay up later. Sometimes you get up earlier.
“It’s really the want.”
Noyes is a senior, but when he was asked about this being his last season, he responded that he has one more year of eligibility that he could use to earn a Master’s Degree.
“I’m just having fun every day,” he said. “Next event, make every game count.”