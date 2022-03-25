Jordan Fiske did not play baseball at Wahconah Regional High School. But the former Warrior will be fully immersed in baseball this summer.
Fiske, who once played football at the University of Massachusetts and started his climb up the strength and conditioning coaching staff ladder there, has been hired by the Boston Red Sox to work with their strength and conditioning staff. Fiske has been assigned to work with the Worcester Red Sox of the Class AAA International League.
"Honestly, it's kind of crazy" to be working for the Red Sox, Fiske said. "I can remember as a little kid, there would be a tour bus and everyone would drive out to a Red Sox game. For the little kids, they'd put on a movie and parents would pregame on the bus. I can vividly remember those long road trips, going to the games."
Fiske was part of former UMass coach Mark Whipple's first recruiting class to Amherst, a class that included former quarterbacks Blake Frohnapfel, Ross Comis and Randall West. Fiske went from Wahconah to East Coast Prep in Great Barrington for a post-graduate football season before entering UMass in January, 2014.
After two injury-plagued seasons as a tight end and fullback, Fiske became a student assistant in the weight room.
"It's definitely nice coming straight from playing. I stopped playing last September, on a Wednesday or something," Fiske said in a 2016 interview. "That Monday [in 2015] after we played Temple, I was in the weight room as an intern with Mike Golden.
"From the point of view that I had, I was right there with the guys, and I can give them pointers and advice on how not to get into trouble and that made the transition much easier."
Fiske spent four years at UMass as a strength and conditioning intern and was at Virginia and Tennessee before being hired as the head strength and conditioning coach at Garden City (Kansas) Community College in 2019. One year later, he was an athletic performance graduate assistant at the University of New Mexico, becoming the assistant athletic performance director in 2021. Fiske worked there under Jimmy Carson, who he worked with at UMass.
But when New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzalez elected to bring in a new director of athletic performance, Fiske was swept out as part of the staff change.
Baseball wasn't necessarily on Fiske's radar screen, but the opportunity with the Red Sox organization was too good to pass up.
"I always thought I was going to be a college [strength and conditioning] guy, but things change as jobs close and positions change," the Hinsdale native said. "I got very lucky and very blessed that I got a chance to work with the Red Sox and be closer to home. I'm going to be about an hour and a half from my hometown. It'll be nice to be closer to home as opposed to the last three-four years, where I've been living in Tennessee, Kansas and New Mexico."
In Worcester, Fiske will be working with a staff led by first-year manager Chad Tracy.
"I was actually very lucky. In my last semester at New Mexico, I was the head strength coach for the baseball team," Fiske said. "I got to actually train them a little bit. Training baseball guys, they're actually characters. They're funny. They get in their mind, this is how you do it because this is how the pro guys do it. The big thing is, upper-body-wise, you can't train them like true 'meatheads,' load up the barbell bench and just have them go. You've got to make sure their shoulders and wrists are healthy. If those things start getting beat up, you can't really play baseball without those things working.
"If you don't have your full range of motion with the upper extremities, you're in trouble."
Fiske reports to Fort Myers, Fla., next week, where he'll join the Worcester club in spring training. The Woo Sox will open their International League season in Jacksonville, Fla., on April 5, and will play the home opener against Lehigh Valley one week later at Polar Park.
"I'm extremely excited" about working with the Red Sox organization, Fiske said. "It's going to be a complete change of pace. I'm used to the big football facilities. Baseball's a little different than that. The way we plan on having it work, guys are going to roll in. Instead of every two or three days, they're going to do a training session every day for a shorter duration. I'm excited. It's going to be a lot of fun."
Fiske will be working under Red Sox strength and conditioning coordinator Edgar Barreto and minor league strength and conditioning coordinator Kirby Retzer.
"We're going to be having guys who are with the Red Sox on their 40-man roster who are going to be floating up and down. Then, we're going to have some true guys with the Triple A unit the whole season," said Fiske. "We're going to have a couple of things going on at the same time."