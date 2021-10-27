If the MIAA's 16-team high school state playoffs were to start this weekend, not only would Wahconah and Hoosac Valley have home field for the first round, but as long as the Warriors and Hurricanes kept on winning, they would be at home for the first two rounds.
That's because Wahconah and Hoosac are the top-ranked teams in each of their divisions. The Warriors are No. 1 in Division VII, while the Hurricanes are the top-ranked team in Division VIII
This weekend is the final weekend for games to be factored into the power ratings that will determine the top 16 teams in each of the eight divisions that are competing for state championships. Those state championship games will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough the weekend of Dec. 3-4.
The 16-team tournaments will begin the weekend of Nov. 5-6.
The first two rounds of the tournament will be played at the higher-seeded team. The semifinals will be played at a neutral site, with the majority of the championship games slated for Gillette.
When the idea of a statewide tournament came up, one of the large concerns was around the possibility of a team having to drive from the Berkshires to the Cape for an early-round game. Based on the brackets set up from this week's power ratings, the only Berkshire- County team that would have to get on a bus for the first round would be the No. 16 seed in Division VIII Taconic. By virtue of being No. 16, the school bus would only have to take the Green and Gold to either Adams or Cheshire, to play the top-seeded Hurricanes.
The way the Division VIII bracket would be set up, the winner of that game would face the winner of the game between eighth-seeded Lee and No. 9 Randolph. So if Hoosac and Lee would win, the Wildcats would travel to Hoosac. Were Taconic to win, the Wildcats would host, and if Randolph would play Taconic, the Green and Gold would board the bus for a 2-hour, 13-minute, 134-mile trip to Randolph.
There are six Western Mass. teams in this week's Division VIII bracket. Ware is the No. 2 seed, Palmer is No. 4 and Frontier is No. 14.
In Division VII, Wahconah is currently the top-ranked team with Hamilton-Wenham the No. 2 seed and on the other side of the bracket.
If the tournament started this weekend, the Warriors would play West Bridgewater, a team that would have to travel 147 miles or 2:43 to get to Dalton. Should Wahconah win in this scenario, the Warriors would host either No. 8 Mashpee or No. 9 Blue Hills. Mashpee is a 184-mile, or 3:17 drive from Dalton, while Blue Hills is in Randolph, a 135-mile, 2:39 trip.
In Division V, Pittsfield is the seventh-ranked team. North Reading is the No. 1 team and Bishop Fenwick is No. 2. Again, if the tournament were to start this weekend, Pittsfield would play Apponequet at Berkshire Community College. Apponequet would travel 3 hours and 164 miles.
Tonight's Game
Hoosac Valley at Commerce, 6 p.m.
Hoosac Valley football will be the first team to cross the finish line of the 2021 high school football season in Berkshire County.
The course has featured plenty of peaks for the Hurricanes, but before we talk about the team's six-game winning streak and plus-154 point differential, a trip to Springfield awaits to face 1-5 Commerce.
Last week's win over Lee is the ideal pre-playoff tune-up for the Hurricanes (6-1), but Commerce, which is ranked No. 30 in D-VI, is standing in front of a perfect 5-0 record in the Intercounty South.
Hoosac's 65 points allowed on the year is the lowest total in the division and Week 7 was the sixth-straight game of allowing 15-or-less points.
The Hurricanes created four turnovers on defense and the offense had no issue cashing in for 42 points last weekend. Shaun Kastner Jr. and Aaron Bush continue to guide the offense up and down the field as Hoosac has scored at least 30 points in five of the last six games.
Kastner has six touchdowns and is 53 yards away from 800 on the year. Bush has carried the rock 77 times for 544 yards — an average of seven yards per carry. The duo has a combined 13 rushing touchdowns on the year.
With that in mind, quarterback Carson Meczywor has 12 on the year after his second three-touchdown performance of the year on Sunday.
Commerce has fallen to Belchertown, Lee, Frontier and Easthampton. Hoosac Valley has victories against each of those four teams.
The Hurricanes didn't get caught up with the view of D-VIII's top spot last Saturday against Lee. That same mindset is why Hoosac will make the trip to Springfield later today thinking 7-1 looks much better than 6-2.
— Jake Mendel, The Berkshire Eagle