There are eight Berkshire County high school teams that currently play football. Four of them made the field in the MIAA's inaugural state tournament. Two of them are top seeds.
"It's very good" for Berkshire County, said Wahconah football coach Gary Campbell Jr., whose team, along with Hoosac Valley earned the top seed in their respective divisions.
"I think half our teams made it," he said. "I think that's better than the Western Mass. average if you think about it. I think that's a great thing."
Wahconah and Hoosac, the only Berkshire County teams to ever play for a state championship at Gillette Stadium, earned the top seeds in Division VII and Division VIII. Lee also earned a spot in the Division VIII field, while Pittsfield earned a slot in the Division V field.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released the final power ratings for the eight football divisions, along with the 16-team tournament brackets. The release of the brackets came mid-afternoon Monday.
"Each bracket contains the top 16 MIAA teams which have met tournament criteria including winning a minimum of three games and playing at least seven games," the MIAA release read. "Teams in the playoff bracket with less than seven games received a waiver to play."
The rounds of 32, 16 and eight will be played on home fields, with the semifinals at a neutral site and the championship games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. That means, as long as Wahconah and Hoosac continue to win, they will continue to play at home.
Wahconah brings its 8-0 record and 13.8948 rating to Division VII as the No. 1 seed. The Warriors will play 16th-seeded Lunenberg Friday night in Dalton at 6 p.m.. The winner of that game will face the winner of the game between eighth-seeded Clinton and No. 9 Boston Latin.
The top five teams in Division VII are Wahconah, Amesbury, Hamilton-Wenham and West Boylston.
Drury, a 6-1 team in the 2021 season, finished the season ranked 17th in Division VII.
"I'm excited" to be the No. 1 seed, Campbell said. "I think our kids have earned it, for sure. They've worked really hard. We're in in a really good league. The Suburban South is very good for us because we can compete in it and also it contains a lot of quality Division III teams, Division V teams. We have quality teams."
Four of the six teams in the Suburban South made it to the state tournament field. Northampton and East Longmeadow both qualified in Division IV, while West Springfield just got into the Division III field as the 16th seed.
Drury will, however, be on the outside looking in. The Blue Devils, who finished 6-1, were .2505 points behind Lunenberg for the No. 16 spot, even though Lunenberg finished 5-3.
Division VIII, where coach Mike Bostwick's Hurricanes reside as the top seed with a 7-1 record, and seventh-seeded Lee made the 16-team field, will not feature Taconic. THS was the No. 15 team in the power ratings, but since the Green and Gold won only two games, they were not able to qualify for the tournament.
The Intercounty South champion Hurricanes will host 16th-seeded Lynn Vocational (3-4) Friday night at Renfrew Field in Adams. That kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Lynn Vocational is actually the No. 18 team in the Division VIII power ratings. But with No. 13 Frontier and No. 15 Taconic shy of the three-win requirement, Millis and Brighton moved up to 14 and 15, with Lynn Voc. sliding into No. 16.
The other Berkshire County Division VIII team is another Intercounty South team. Lee (5-3) earned the seventh seed, and the Wildcats will host No. 10 Randolph (4-4) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Easthampton, the 13th seed in Division VI, is the third Intercounty South team in the field.
Pittsfield is back in a football tournament for the first time since making the Western Mass. Division V field back in 2015. The eighth-seeded Generals and No. 9 Norton, according to the MIAA rankings, both finished with 6-1 records. But Pittsfield had a 6.0002 rating compared to Norton's 4.8921. Pittsfield and Norton will play this weekend at Dellea Field on the BCC campus, on a day and time to be determined.
At the end of these 32-team rainbows are eight state championship games, scheduled for Gillette.
The New England Revolution of Major League Soccer could have a playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 4, which is when the state Super Bowl games were scheduled. The MIAA and the Kraft Sports Group have worked out a plan where there will be three state championship games on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2. Those games will start at 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. The last two state championship games will be played on Monday, Dec. 7, with kickoffs at 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Which teams will play when has yet to be determined.
The Western Mass. games involving non-tournament teams were also announced Monday. Putnam will play at Drury and McCann Tech will be at Monument Mountain. Taconic did not have an opponent listed. No dates or game times had been determined as of late Monday afternoon.