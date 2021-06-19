Wahconah sophomore Avery Vale-Cruz and senior Kaylee O’Bryan combined for 10 strikeouts in a five inning no-hit effort, defeating Belchertown 12-0 to advance to the second round of the Western Massachusetts Division II softball tournament.
“What I was really focused on today was [that] we had been off for nine days without a game, so I really wanted us to be aggressive. I wanted us to come out and jump on them early, which we did,” Wahconah Head Coach Dustin Belcher said.
That energy, coupled with a dominant defensive performance, seemingly put the game on fast-forward. The exact time from first pitch to final out measured 61 minutes total.
This was Vale-Cruz’s first opportunity to shine in a high school playoff game after missing her freshman season due to COVID-19. The lights, however, were not too bright for the young pitching standout.
"I think we tried to think about [tonight] just like any other game," Vale-Cruz said. "We didn’t want to get too into our own heads. In our first game [0-2 loss to Drury], we didn’t do that great because we were in our head about it… We just try to keep it fun... We stay focused which is super important but the more fun you have, the easier it is to stay in the game and keep your head in it."
The sophomore registered two K’s and a flyout to right field in the first inning which prefaced an offensive explosion for the Warriors.
Wahconah started the home half of the first with a stint of walks and outs. Once there were two outs and runners on first and third, the flood gates opened. Vale-Cruz dropped a well-placed ball into left field, driving in a run, and reached second base with Casey Wilson halted at third. Kaitlyn Olds followed with another double, scoring Wilson.
With a 2-0 lead, Vale-Cruz, Olds, and the next seven batters managed to reach home plate. It was a barrage of five hits, three walks, and a plethora of Belchertown mistakes. The outburst was highlighted by an inside-the-park home run by Emma Belcher that drove in two runs, as well as an RBI double by Kaylee O’Bryan. Wahconah left the first inning leading 11-0, a score that would hold for quite some time.
After striking out six batters in three innings, Vale-Cruz’s day on the mound was finished. Belcher swapped her with O’Bryan at first base. O’Bryan struck out two and forced a ground out to third base in the fourth.
“It’s awesome because Kaylee didn’t even know she was going in until [coach called her in]. She went out, did her job, and did a great job. I know I have another pitcher behind me who can work just as hard as I will in the circle,” Vale-Cruz said.
Wahconah scored its final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Olds hit her second double of the night and ended up scoring from second on an errant throw from third base on a double-play attempt.
The top of the fifth mimicked the fourth inning for O’Bryan, striking out the first hitter, forcing a ground ball to third base from the second, and striking the last batter out looking — completing the no-hitter and sealing the victory for Wahconah. Just like any no-hitter, strikeouts and solid defense were the catalysts for completion.
“We pride ourselves in playing good defense and I think the kids have done a terrific job buying into that. We made some good plays tonight," said coach Belcher. "We have to be a team that is able to manufacture runs and put pressure on the other team’s defense. That’s been our identity all year... We lost our first game of the year to Drury and ever since then we have gotten better every day and that’s been our motto. Get better every day."
Wahconah has won 13 straight games since their opening loss against Drury and has outscored their opponents 146-13. They now advance in the Western Mass. D-II tournament to play the Greenfield on Monday. The Green Wave knocked out Monument Mountain on Friday and will visit Wahconah at Pine Grove Park for another 7 p.m. tilt.