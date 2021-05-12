DALTON — It was a split decision in the season-opening track and field meets for Wahconah and Monument Mountain.
The visiting Monument boys scored a 62-59 decision over Wahconah, while the Warriors won the girls meet with a 69-65 win over the Spartans.
Monument’s Kieran Santos had a big day in the boys meet, winning three individual events. He took the long jump and high jump, along with the 100 meters. Wahconah’s Brennan Anderson won the 110 and 400 hurdles, while the Warriors’ Riley Gladu won the 1,600 and 3,200.
Wahconah’s Olivia Gamberoni scored three individual wins in the girls meet. The freshman won the 100 and 200, and also took first place in the triple jump. Teammate Haley Crosier won the 800 and 1,600.
In the girls meet, Monument’s Lily Fredsall doubled with wins in the discus and the javelin.
Pittsfield 8, Mt. Everett 0
PITTSFIELD — Jordynn Bazinet tossed a three-hit shutout and struck out six as host Pittsfield (2-1) beat Monument Mountian.
The Generals scored two runs in the second inning and then erupted for six in the third, batting around. Julianna Johansen drove in two runs in the third ining.
Mia Alfonso led the way for Pittsfield at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. Bazinet helped her cause with a two-run single. Julia Devoti took the loss in the circle for Mount Everett (0-2).
———
Everett 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Pittsfield 026 000 0 — 8 5 1
Julia Devoti and Lexi Tomascak. Jordynn Bazinet and Mia Alfonso.