Wahconah rolls to a boys lacrosse win over Chicopee Comp

DALTON — The sky was clear over Wahconah High School Thursday afternoon. Yet, Chicopee Comprehensive High School was face-to-face with what one might as well call a category-five storm.
The Warriors pelted 18 first-quarter shots en route to a lopsided 21-2 victory. Chicopee got on the board first as Lucas Theroux punched one in just 62 seconds into the game, but it didn’t take long for the home team to answer.
The Wahconah (5-1) winds picked up just 55 seconds later and it was Rylan Padelford who issued the weather warning. He set the table for Luci Canino, who leaped into the air and as the goalie followed — suddenly there was nothing between a bounce shot and the back of the net.
Canino scorched the Colts (0-4) and their man-to-man defense for three goals in the first quarter and five in the game.
“We had a tough game against Agawam on Tuesday and they run a zone defense,” Padelford said. “We’re better against man defense. We can dictate the pace of the game and pick on the matchups like who has the short stick [and] is going to dodge.”
Padelford powered the offense with a game-high seven goals, finding the back of the net twice in the first quarter.
Leading 5-1 with just a minute left in the frame, defenders tried to knock Jon Howard with hopes of slowing him down. Instead, Howard absorbed the hit and the defender bounced off, creating a shooting lane for the team’s sixth goal.
The Warriors continued picking on Chicopee’s man defense in the second quarter. Pedelford went on a tear, scoring three straight goals in less than two minutes. He saw space down low, firing in a shoestring shot before his metaphorical pick-six ended with the ball scorching into the net.
“We’re doing well — our vibes are up right now,” Padelford said,” We’ve won the last four games so everything is going well and everyone is excited. Everything is clicking.”
While Padelford and Canino saw their stats jump off the page, nobody gave the Colts a moment to catch up to Wahconah’s rapid-fire attack.
Zach Flaherty scored three timesand dished two dimes. Howard scored twice while leading the team with four assists. Jacob Thomas spread the love with three assists and also scored to begin the third quarter.
The 21-goal performance is the highest-scoring outing for a Wahconah team that has now won four-straight games. The Warriors have a bit of a break coming up with four days off before hosting the Northampton Blue Devils on April 25
“We have to mentally be prepared for each game and know that we’re not the same team we were last year,” Padelford said, noting the team’s MIAA Division IV state tournament victory. “Sometimes we’re going to have to inch wins out, so we have to always be both mentally and physically prepared — everyone understanding the game plan going in.”
———
Chicopee Comp 2 0 0 0 — 2
Wahconah 6 10 3 2 — 21
Goals — CC: Theroux, Canavan; W: Padelford 7, Canino 5. Flaherty 3, Howard 2, Thomas, Brennan.
Assists — W: Howard 4, Thomas 3, Padelford 2, Flaherty 2, Canino, Poirer, Brennan.