DALTON — The senior captains at Wahconah are looking at this new foray into the Kurty-Fielding League as an opportunity this fall.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to stand up and show what we have,” said Molly Shippee.
Fellow captain Quinn Walton added, “It will definitely be a challenge, but we’re working hard. We are excited to play some really competitive teams.”
Joining Wahconah in the new Kurty-Fielding grouping is Berkshire County rival Pittsfield. The two squads squared off in an early-season matchup Monday night under the lights at Wahconah.
“We’re just embracing it. We’re going out and every day we’re going to get better,” said coach Meg Smith. “We’ve already improved so much since we scrimmaged at Smith Academy, then had the BCC tournament, played Longmeadow, and we keep going up, we’re getting there.”
After an opening shutout loss to Kurty-Fielding foe Longmeadow, the Warriors now have some evidence to back up that improvement. Wahconah put away the Generals 5-1 on Monday.
Olivia Gamberoni scored twice and each of the Warriors’ senior captains tallied a point as Wahconah got in the win column.
“We’re really proud of everyone, because it was a true team effort to get those goals,” said the third captain Claire Naef. “We’ve been working really hard at practice on connecting as a team. That really showed tonight.”
Naef helped get the scoring started, assisting on an Emma Belcher strike in the game’s eighth minute. She lofted a hanger into the goalie zone, and Belcher was there to pound it home.
The Warriors (1-1-0) built up a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter, leaning heavily on coach Juan Ramos’ young Pittsfield High crew. The Generals (0-2-1) roster just three seniors, have four junior captains — Jamie Duquette, Randi Duquette, Cece Supranowicz and Tess Tierney — and start freshman Jasmine Small in net.
Small made some strong, aggressive plays, but the Warriors had the ball on a string in this one.
Gamberoni picked up her first when she pulled up from about 20 yards in a one-on-one situation and arched a shot that was just out of Small’s reach, but just under the crossbar in the 18th minute. Less than four minutes later, Walton one-upped her sophomore teammate.
The Warriors locked in possession to the PHS zone. After the defense was equal to a try from Lily Robb and Norah Esko, a loose clear headed toward midfield. Walton, a defender, called off her teammates as she got a running start on the oncoming ball. Her rainbow boot was again beyond where Small could get to, and it found the back of the net from about 30 yards out.
“We try to minimize the gap between the mids and the defense. When the ball gets there, the defense is supposed to be there to step,” said Walton. “I saw my opportunity and went for it. It was good positioning.”
Facing a 3-0 deficit, Pittsfield buckled down. The Generals got themselves on the board with plenty of time remaining, when Molly Pope saw Emma Vittum all alone at the left corner of the box on offense. She fed her teammate the ball and Vittum gave the Warriors some of their own medicine with a lofted shot that escaped goalkeeper Eva Eberwein.
Pittsfield kept up the pressure into the second half, completely controlling play for the first 10 minutes out of intermission. Unfortunately for the visiting side, they came away with nothing to show for it. PHS earned three corner kicks in the first five minutes, but Eberwein was equal to the task on a point-blank blast from Allie Schnopp. She later turned away deep tries from Pope, Bella Penna and Schnopp again. Late in the game, Pittsfield had a golden chance off a Wahconah handball in the defensive zone. The Generals quick-kicked a pass to Jackie Roccabruna charging in on the net, but Eberwein dove right to make the stop.
Eberwein, a returning starter in net for Wahconah, finished her night with 10 saves.
Gamberoni had the deflating goal, scoring off a corner kick on the assist by Belcher in the 52nd minute. It came at the end of a lengthy Pittsfield push that proved ultimately unfruitful. Shippee tacked on the fifth goal in the 58th minute, punching one through the defense.
Small made six saves for Pittsfield.
———
Pittsfield 1 0 — 1
Wahconah 3 2 — 5
First Half
W — Emma Belcher (Claire Naef), 7:14.
W — Olivia Gamberoni (unassisted), 17:45.
W — Quinn Walton (unassisted), 21:10.
P — Emma Vittum (Molly Pope), 25:01.
Second Half
W — Gamberoni (Belcher), 51:43.
W — Molly Shippee (unassisted), 58:57.
Saves — P: Jasmine Small 6; W: Eva Eberwein 10.