DALTON — There have been a lot of basketball games played in Ed Ladley Gymnasium at Wahconah High School. There have probably not been a lot like the first game of Saturday's varsity doubleheader.
The Wahconah girls scored 30 points and at one point missed only 2 of 12 shots, all in the first quarter, as the Warriors completed a perfect 20-0 season with a 75-14 win over a Pittsfield team that was playing in only its third game.
Wahconah's three seniors, Maria Gamberoni, Noelle Furlong and Morgan Marauszwski, combined for 64 of the 75 points. Gamberoni and Marauszwski each had 21 points. Marauszwski was a torrid 7 for 9 from 3-point range. Furlong finished with 12 points, had eight rebounds to share game honors with Gamberoni, and chipped in a game-best four assists.
"Morgan just lit it up," Wahconah coach Liz Kay said. "I'm just so happy that our seniors had such a good game. Everybody was just so happy for them."
Wahconah came out firing, literally and figuratively. In scoring the first 19 points of the game, the Warriors missed only one of their first eight shots and were 3 for 3 from the foul line. Pittsfield coach Joe Racicot had to call time out twice in an effort to slow the Wahconah assault down. It didn't help because at the end of the first quarter, Wahconah led 30-6.
All that remained was to play out the final three quarters.
Jamie Duquette had five points to pace PHS (1-2), who get right back at it on Sunday against Taconic at the Boys & Girls Club, in the annual "War on the Floor."
———
PITTSFIELD (14)
Sime 0-0-0, Sistrunk 0-0-0, Williamson 1-0-2, Sondrini 0-1-1, R. Duquette 1-0-2, Supranowicz 0-0-0, Tarjick 1-0-2, J. Duquette 2-0-4, Geivais 0-0-0, Vidoli 0-0-0, Creamer 1-0-3, Goodnow 0-0-0. Totals 6-1-14
WAHCONAH (75)
Taylor 1-1-3, Furlong 5-0-12, Eberwein 0-0-0, Belcher 1-0-2, M. Gamberoni 8-4-21, O. Gamberoni 3-2-8 Drury 1-0-2, Marauszwski 7-0-21, Quinto 1-0-2, Barry 0-0-0, Wigington 1-2-4, Mason 0-0-0. Totals 27-9-75.
Pittsfield 6 0 2 6 — 14
Wahconah 30 13 17 15 — 75
3-point goals — PHS 1 (Creamer). W 11 (Marauszwski 7, Furlong 3, M. Gamberoni).