PITTSFIELD — On the windswept turf of Berkshire Community College, there just wasn’t much Hoosac Valley could do.
The boys and girls of Wahconah’s soccer teams were too much in a pair of shutouts that delivered the Warriors a season-opening doubleheader sweep.
The Wahconah boys opened things up with a Monday matinee against the Hurricanes, riding an Ernie Lampron wall in net to a 4-0 win. That gave way to coach Meg Smith’s girls team, which grabbed a lead late in the first half and plowed ahead through sunset to a 6-0 victory.
Senior Chloe Accardi scored twice and Olivia Gamberoni had a goal and two assists to ring in the Fall II season for Wahconah. It was an all-important delayed opener for a Warriors squad packed to the gills with seniors. Maria Gamberoni, Sadie Anderson and Jilly Cote all scored in the first game of their final season at Wahconah.
Coach Kathy Budaj’s young Hoosac crew played the defending Berkshire North champion Warriors to a scoreless draw until a timeout in the 33rd minute helped loosen things up.
Olivia Gamberoni probed deep into the Hoosac zone and drew attention from goalkeeper Emily Godfrey toward the right corner. From there, she centered a pass to Anderson, who tapped a shot into the bottom-right corner of the net for the ice breaker.
A few minutes later, with time waning before the half Anderson lofted a pass into the box and Maria Gamberoni ran through Godfrey to get to it first. The senior midfielder finished it off for a 2-0 advantage in the final minute.
The momentum proved too much for Hoosac Valley to overcome. Wahconah kept right on rolling out of intermission, forcing a Godfrey save, and then pounding a pair of shots off the crossbar. Finally, Olivia Gamberoni broke through. With 24:15 on the clock, she finished off a long-range blast by a teammate that Godfrey saved but couldn’t corral.
Less than three minutes later, Wahconah earned a right-side corner kick. Accardi looped it in herself.
The Warriors scored twice more in the final two minutes. Accardi tapped off to Maria Gamberoni, who gave to Olivia while Accardi crashed the net. The two connected for a 5-0 lead.
Cote capped the scoring with seconds remaining, sending in a bomb from 35 yards out.
The boys game was similarly deadlocked for the opening 20 minutes. Wahconah broke through with 19:55 on the first-half clock off a scrum in front of Lucas Waterman’s net.
Hoosac had a shot to tie when Tyler Norcross drew a penalty inches outside the penalty box. Isaac Hermann’s free kick sailed just a tad too high.
The Warriors resumed threatening, earning a series of corner kicks before Brody Calvert made it 2-0 in the 35th minute.
Aidan Trager possessed the ball in tight to the Hoosac zone, before tapping back for the long-range shot attempt. The try found metal and ricocheted right down, where Calvert was waiting to punch it home.
Hoosac was unable to muster much conistent offensive pressure. Most of the Hurricanes possessions came by virtue of Waterman’s booming punts or the midfield play of Hermann.
Trager started another possession in the 62nd minute that led to a nice inside pass and goal. Just two minutes later, Calvert took on the Hoosac defense with a straight charge to the right post for his second goal and the insurmountable 4-0 lead.