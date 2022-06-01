While Hoosac Valley softball looks to keep momentum going, the time has come for eight other Berkshire County teams to get back on the horse and ride into the MIAA State Tournaments.
The Association released brackets for its five divisional state tournaments on Wednesday, with seeds and matchups to be solidified within 24 hours. In the meantime, dates and times will be hastily set up by athletic directors and coaches, and this story will be updated as those schedules are firmed up.
In total nine of the 11 Berkshire schools that compete in MIAA softball qualified for postseason play. Other than the Western Massachusetts Class D champion Hurricanes, this is the next chance for some first-place hardware. Berkshire County puts one team in the Division III bracket, two in D-IV and six in D-V.
Division III
Pittsfield High is the lone team in the area that laces up in Division III. Coach Jim Clary's Generals are seeded 15th in the 41-team field. That gives them a pass through the preliminaries and into the Round of 32. There they'll also get a home game against No. 18 Southeastern Regional, a team from South Easton about 30 minutes south of Boston. Pittsfield is in a quadrant topped by No. 2 Greater New Bedford, and that's where the Generals would head if they should win their opener.
The top four seeds in D-III are 1. Saint Mary's of Lynn; 2. New Bedford; 3. Dighton-Rehoboth; 4. Hudson.
Division IV
In the eyes of the MIAA, Wahconah's loss on Tuesday in the PVIAC Western Mass. Class B championship is wiped clean. And for the Warriors themselves, coach Dustin Belcher's crew gets another shot at tournament play and fighting to win a title. An outstanding regular season grants Wahconah the No. 3 seed in a 35-team bracket. The Warriors take a bye into the Round of 32, where they will await the winner of a preliminary game. Whomever emerges from No. 30 Lynnfield vs. No. 35 English High will make the long journey from Boston to Pine Grove Park.
The Warriors won't get a chance at a rematch against Class B champion Hampshire until the potential state title game as the Red Raiders earned the bracket's top seed.
Monument Mountain also played its way into the field and moves directly into the Round of 32. Coach Jamie Downer's ballclub takes the No. 26 seed and will have to travel for its tournament opener. The Spartans are set to play No. 7 Advanced Math and Science Academy at AMSA's home in Marlborough. Monument is in a quadrant topped by No. 2 Amesbury.
The top four seeds in D-IV are 1. Hampshire; 2. Amesbury; 3. Wahconah; 4. Joseph Case.
Division V
The six teams from Berkshire County playing in this 39-team bracket include three top-10 seeds and five teams with direct passes to the Round of 32.
First up is Mount Greylock. The Mounties of head coach Mark Pierson earned a No. 5 seed in the bracket, narrowly missing out on a quadrant-head. Instead, they'll play in the same corner of the bracket as No. 4 Franklin Tech. But before any chance of a matchup between those two programs, the Mounties have to win some tournament games. First up will be the winner of No. 28 Gateway and No. 37 Nashoba Valley. A win there means a second home game in Williamstown.
The Class D champions of Western Mass. are now hunting for bigger game, and Hoosac Valley's starting position is the No. 6 seed. Coach Mike Ameen's program picked up a statement win on Tuesday at Westfield State and will now return home for a Round of 32 game against either No. 27 Monson or No. 38 Minuteman Regional, a school in Lexington. The Hurricanes are in a quadrant headed up by No. 3 West Boylson, meaning Turners Falls fans looking for some revenge from the Western Mass final may circle the Final Four. Turners lost to Hoosac 5-4 on Tuesday, but still earns the No. 2 seed in the MIAA tournament. Hoosac would also play two home games if it wins the opener.
Coach Jaclyn Candelet's Taconic team battled through a tough schedule and was rewarded with a No. 10 seed in the field. That means a bye into the Round of 32, but the Thunder already know their opponent there. Taconic will welcome No. 23 Millis to Valentine Road to kickstart its state tournament quest. It is about a two-hour drive from Millis to Pittsfield. Taconic is in Turners Falls' quadrant, but wouldn't see the Warriors until the Elite Eight.
Lee is also in the Turners Falls section of the bracket, as the Wildcats' breakout season continues into the state tournament with a No. 15 seed. Coach Samantha Barbarotta's program will host a first-round game, with No. 18 Bourne making the long Mass Pike trek from Cape Cod to Exit 10. A win by the Wildcats would set a date at Turners in the Sweet 16.
Drury will also enter directly into the Round of 32, however coach Michelle Darling's Blue Devils will have to board a bus. Drury earned the No. 20 seed and will play at No. 13 Notre Dame, a private girls school in Worcester. Drury is in the Franklin Tech quadrant. Drury and Greylock cannot meet until the Elite Eight.
The lone Berkshire County team playing in the preliminary round of an MIAA State Tournament is No. 30 Mount Everett in D-V. The Eagles will, however, get to play that prelim at home. Coach Josh King's squad is going to host No. 35 Mystic Valley, a charter school in Malden. The drive for Mystic will be north of 2 1/2 hours from Boston to Sheffield. A win would send Mount Everett to No. 3 West Boylston. The Eagles and Hoosac Valley cannot meet until the Elite Eight.